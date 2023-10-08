scorecardresearch
Rohit-Ishan becomes second Indian opening pair to get out on duck in World Cup

By Agency News Desk
Chennai, Oct 8 (IANS) Indian openers Rohit Sharma and Ishan Kishan named themselves in the history book when they became the only second Indian opening pair after Sunil Gavaskar and K Shrikanth, to get out on duck in a World Cup match, here at MA Chidambaram Stadium on Sunday.

Ishan Kishan replaced Shubhman Gill in the opening slot and went back to the pavilion on the very first ball of his, driving an out-swinging delivery of Mitchell Starc. He got caught out in the first slip by Cameron Green.

Rohit Sharma was trapped in front of the stumps on the third ball of the second over by Josh Hazlewood. Rohit took a review but it went all in vain, as the ball was hitting the top of the bails showing the Umpire’s call.

On the final ball of the same over, Shreyas Iyer played a delivery straight into the hands of David Warner at short cover, making history for Indian cricket as for the first time three of India’s top four batters registered ducks in an ODI innings.

It was in 1983 when both the India batters got out for a duck in an ODI World Cup match. Playing against Zimbabwe, Sunil Gavaskar was dismissed for a 2-ball duck by Peter Rawson. His attacking opening partner Kris Srikkanth played 13 balls without scoring and was dismissed by Kevin Curran.

