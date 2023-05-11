RR vs KKR: Yashasvi Jaiswal smashes fastest half-century in IPL history in 13 balls

Kolkata, May 11 (IANS) Rajasthan Royals left-handed opener Yashasvi Jaiswal etched his name in the cricket record books by smashing the fastest half-century in the history of Indian Premier League in just 13 balls during his team’s match against Kolkata Knight Riders at the Eden Gardens, here on Thursday.

Chasing 150, Jaiswal began like a high-speed Ferrari as he scored 50 in just 13 balls, including smacking 26 runs in the opening over off Nitish Rana. In the process, Jaiswal reached the quickest fifty of IPL with the help of seven fours and three sixes, surpassing the previous record of 14-ball half century scored by KL Rahul in 2018 and Pat Cummins in 2022.

Earlier in the season, Jaiswal became the joint-second fastest Indian to hit 1000 IPL runs, reaching the milestone in just 34 innings. He has also now become the second player after Royal Challengers Bangalore skipper Faf du Plessis to amass 500+ runs in IPL 2023.

Previously in the match, leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal became the highest wicket-taker in tournament history, going past Chennai Super Kings all-rounder Dwayne Bravo. Chahal achieved the feat in his very first over of the match, with the dismissal of Kolkata Knight Riders skipper Nitish Rana, caught at deep backward square leg in the 11th over.

With his mesmerising spell of 4/15, Chahal now has 187 wickets in 143 matches, overtaking Bravo’s tally of 183 wickets. He had won the Purple Cap in the 2022 IPL season, picking 27 wickets in 17 innings as Rajasthan finished as runners-up and.

The leg-spinner is currently leading IPL 2023 wicket-taking charts with 21 wickets in 12 games.

–IANS

nr/ak