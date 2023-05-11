scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldSports

RR vs KKR: Yuzvendra Chahal becomes the highest wicket-taker in IPL, surpasses Dwayne Bravo

By Agency News Desk

Kolkata, May 11 (IANS) Rajasthan Royals leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal on Thursday became the highest wicket-taker in history of IPL, going past Chennai Super Kings all-rounder Dwayne Bravo during his teams match against Kolkata Knight Riders at Eden Gardens, here.

Chahal achieved the feat in his very first over of the match, with the dismissal of Kolkata Knight Riders skipper Nitish Rana, who was caught at deep backward square leg in the 11th over.

The leg-spinner had earlier bagged a four-wicket haul against Sunrisers Hyderabad in Rajasthan’s last game at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium, to equal Bravo’s record.

Chahal now has 184 wickets in 143 matches, overtaking Bravo’s tally of 183 wickets. The 32-year old had won the Purple Cap in the 2022 IPL season, picking 27 wickets in 17 innings as Rajasthan finished as runners-up.

Mumbai Indians’ leg-spinner Piyush Chawla, Lucknow Super Giants veteran leg-spinner Amit Mishra and Rajasthan’s off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin occupy the third, fourth and fifth places with 174, 172 and 171 wickets respectively to complete the top five wicket-takers in IPL.

–IANS

nr/ak

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
City Of Dreams S3: Power, politics, betrayals and more
Next article
IPL 2023: Yuzvendra Chahal's historic 4/25 helps Rajasthan Royals restrict KKR to 149/8
This May Also Interest You
Sports

IPL 2023: Yuzvendra Chahal's historic 4/25 helps Rajasthan Royals restrict KKR to 149/8

News

City Of Dreams S3: Power, politics, betrayals and more

Sports

Barca look to confirm title in La Liga matchday 34

Sports

AFC Asian Cup 2023 Draw: India clubbed with Australia, Uzbekistan, Syria

Health & Lifestyle

Controversy as Mamata proposes introduction of 3-year diploma in medicine

Sports

IPL 2023: Execution absolutely key for bowlers in T20s, says MI spinner Kumar Kartikeya

Health & Lifestyle

Soaps could make people more or less attractive to mosquitoes: Study

Sports

IPL 2023: Rajasthan Royals win toss, elect to bowl first against Kolkata Knight Riders

Health & Lifestyle

Maryam Nawaz tells Pak Chief Justice to quit and join PTI like his mother-in-law

Sports

Italian Open: Azarenka moves past Stephens, Bondar upsets Pliskova

Technology

Scammers steal thousands of dollars using AI-made Frank Ocean songs

Technology

'Startups can play significant role in addressing tech challenges in mines sector'

Health & Lifestyle

Love to grill meat? Fumes from BBQs may up risk of arthritis

Technology

James Webb Space Telescope takes closest look yet at mysterious planet

Sports

US-based Samp Army becomes one of the world's biggest cricket franchises

Sports

IPL 2023: Too many dot balls in the middle overs cost us the game, admits DC head coach Ponting

Sports

IPL 2023: Shivam Dube's three sixes were the real turning point, says CSK all-rounder Moeen Ali

Sports

Deepak, Hussamuddin, Nishant eye historic gold for India at IBA Men's World Boxing Championships 2023

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US