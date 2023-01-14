SA20: Delighted to see domestic players putting their hands up already, says Lungi Ngidi

New Delhi, Jan 14 (IANS) Having returned from Australia a few days back after the end of the Test tour, Paarl Royals’ star pacer Lungi Ngidi was the most economical bowler for his side in the comprehensive 7-wicket win over Jo’burg Super Kings in the inaugural edition of SA20.

Ngidi, who finished with figures of 1-13, is excited about the opportunities the SA20 can open up for the nation’s domestic players. “It is obviously an exciting time for the nation. Having played around the world, I know very well that what we have been able to create is something special with a good competitive edge.”

“The fans have also been supporting it really well and coming out in huge numbers. In terms of cricket, I’ve already seen a few players that aren’t in international cricket yet but have really excelled, so it is amazing for SA20 and the country,” he said in an official release by the franchise.

Sharing his thoughts on what impact the league can potentially make, Ngidi remarked, “I think it’ll definitely broaden the pool of players we have, and that’s what you want to have as a top international team.”

“You want to see how many people can fill a particular position if someone were, let’s say, to get injured or not selected. So, it’s a really good opportunity for all the South African players to learn and excel and make a case for national selection.”

A proper team man, even though Ngidi returned from South Africa’s Test tour of Australia on the same day as Paarl Royals’ opening match against MI Cape Town, the fiery pacer chose to travel with the team to Cape Town to show his support.

“I was disappointed that I couldn’t play but wanted to be there to support the team. Even though we lost that game, we saw some positives and were able to turn that around on Friday at home. I’m really excited for this team, and the comprehensive win in Paarl has given us a lot of confidence for this next game.”

Previewing his team’s third match of the competition which will be against Durban’s Super Giants at Kingsmead on Sunday, the right-arm pacer noted,

“I think it’s going to be similar to our first game because both the grounds are on the coast. We watched the first game that they played in Durban as well, and it seems to be a pretty good wicket, and the guys are really up for the challenge against a strong team.”

Since his international debut in 2017, Ngidi has evolved into one of the key pacers for South Africa, and with more than 140 T20 wickets under his belt, he has become accustomed to the format. “Obviously bowling in T20s isn’t easy. The fans want to see sixes and fours, and as a bowler, there’s more pressure on you. But what I’ve learned over the years is that you should always give your 100% regardless of the result of each of the deliveries.”

Commenting on how the break in between the tournament will pan out for teams as South Africa host England for three ODIs as part of the ICC Super League, Ngidi said it should be helpful for all teams regardless of how they fare in the first part. “I think all teams would want to start well and go on top into that break where you can then reset and go again.”

“But I think even if you don’t start off as well, that break gives you a chance to get back into the competition with refined strategies and make up for the first part. But as a group, we are not thinking about that, we are focused on doing well in each game and hopefully, we will be in a good position when that break arrives,” concluded Ngidi who also added that he enjoys playing under David Miller’s captaincy because of the “freedom he provides.”

