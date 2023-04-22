scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldSports

Sachin euphoria to descend on Wankhede as MI celebrates Master Blaster's special 50th

By Agency News Desk

Mumbai, April 22 (IANS) April 24 this year will mark another landmark for Mumbai Indians’ most iconic legend: the inimitable Sachin Tendulkar, as the Master Blaster turns 50 on Monday.

When Mumbai Indians take on Punjab Kings at the Wankhede Stadium on Saturday, fans at the stadium as well as those watching on TV and digital will be treated to celebrations by everyone present at the stadium, which will mark a special 50 for India’s most admired and loved cricketer across the world.

For the Paltan who will be in attendance at Wankhede, a series of surprises will be in store which will build up to celebrate one of the most iconic sportspersons of all time, with a number of exciting activities and contests. The special day will rejoice with not just the maestro but also all the fans who have been with him on this pioneering journey.

Sachin made the no 10 jersey iconic in cricket and this year will mark 10 years to the last match he played for India, which had come at the Wankhede stadium too. Just like on that momentous occasion, Saturday will be all about celebrating the glorious career of the highest run getter of all time and India’s most capped Test and ODI player.

The famous ‘Sachinnn, Sachinnn’ chant that reverberates around the Wankhede and most other cricket stadiums whenever the Mumbai Indians and India are in action and this time, the decibels are sure going to be unmeasurable at the stadium with the champion being in the dugout yet again.

Wankhede to echo with the sound of Sachin-Sachin chant once again. But, this is no longer just a chant. At the Wankhede, this is a vibe. So in sync with the #10 jersey in the India Blue, and then in the Blue and Gold, at the end of the tenth over in the first innings, get ready for it to once again engulf the stadium and reverberate in your minds and ears for decades to come.

A special Tendulkar installation is set to be in place outside the Garware pavilion.

–IANS

cs

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agency (Indo Asian News Service aka IANS). The content team can be contacted on ians@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms
Previous article
Prabhas’ Raghav Avatar in the Latest Poster of Adipurush and ‘Jai Shree Ram’ lyrical audio Wins Over the Internet
Next article
How people on roadside inspired Ganesh Acharya for 'Pushpa – Jhukega Nahi Saala'
This May Also Interest You
Technology

Sundar Pichai took home $226 mn in 2022 amid layoffs at Google

News

Lizzo says she is 'the beauty standard' as she celebrates her body

News

After Hindi & Telugu films, Rukshar Dhillon goes back to Punjabi cinema

Health & Lifestyle

Zizek: Irrepressible iconoclast with a bent for Marx & Freud (IANS Column: Bookends)

News

Suriya, a man with the power of fire, in Siva’s ‘KANGUVA’

News

Juno Temple of 'Ted Lasso' in talks to join Tom Hardy in 'Venom 3'

Sports

IPL 2023: Arjun Tendulkar claims maiden scalp as Mumbai Indians beat SRH by 14 runs

News

Explosions, over-the-top car chases & revenge in Fast X brand new trailer

Technology

Committed to growing, investing across the country: Cook tells PM Modi

Health & Lifestyle

Covid origins 'may never be revealed': Top Chinese scientist

Technology

'Apple Glasses' expected to launch in 2026 or 2027

News

Pregnant Sana Khan reacts to ‘weird’ video of husband Anas Saiyad pulling her at Baba Siddique’s Iftar party

Health & Lifestyle

Over 1 in 3 Americans live in areas with unhealthy air quality: Report

News

'Acting helps me learn new things daily', says 'Udaan' star Rajat Barmecha

News

Imran Nazir Khan joins the cast of the sitcom 'Bhabiji Ghar Par Hai'

Fashion and Lifestyle

Ajay Devgn and Kajol’s sweetest birthday post for their daughter Nysa Devgn as she turns 20

Sports

Estudiantes extend Boca Juniors' losing streak

News

Actor Bakhtiyaar Irani: The more you read the script, the more you understand the character

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial AT glamsham DOT com or marketing AT glamsham DOT com]

FOLLOW US