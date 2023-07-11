scorecardresearch
Sachin Tendulkar leads birthday wishes for legendary opener Sunil Gavaskar on his 74th birthday

New Delhi, July 10 (IANS) Legendary India opener Sunil Gavaskar is celebrating his 74th birthday on Monday, July 10. Gavaskar, who became the first batter in the world to score 10,000 runs in Test cricket, received a plethora of birthday wishes from fans as well as the cricketing fraternity through social media.

“Happy birthday to my batting idol, the man we all wanted to bat like while growing up. Happy birthday, Gavaskar sir!” wrote legendary batter Sachin Tendulkar on Twitter.

“1983 World Cup-winner, 233 intl. games 13,214 intl. Runs, First batter to score 10,000 runs in Tests. Here’s wishing Sunil Gavaskar – former #TeamIndia Captain & batting great – a very Happy Birthday,” wrote the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI).

“Wishing a very Happy Birthday to a great human being and a legend who continues to inspire across generations Hope you have a fabulous year filled with good health, happiness and success Sunny bhai #SunilGavaskar @harbhajan_singh,” wrote former India all-rounder Yuvraj Singh.

“Happy Birthday “Little Master” Sir #SunilGavaskar Ji. I wish you all success and may you continue to guide the youngsters with your expertise and experience,” wrote former India off-spinner Harbhajan Singh.

“Wishing #SunilGavaskar a day filled with boundaries of happiness, sixes of success, and a grand century of celebrations! May you continue to inspire generations with your passion for the game. Have a legendary birthday, Sunil Bhai!” wrote former India cricketer Suresh Raina.

“First man to reach the mark of 10,000 runs and 30 hundreds in Test cricket and an icon of Indian cricket Happy Birthday, #SunilGavaskar Sir,” wrote India opener Shikhar Dhawan.

“Wishing our first batting legend #SunilGavaskar sir a very happy birthday. May you always stay fit. By the way this catching will put some youngsters to shame. #happybirthday,’ wrote former India all-rounder Irfan Pathan.

“Happy birthday Sunil Gavaskar sir! Your unmatched skills, determination, and grace continue to inspire generations of cricketers. wishing you good health and happiness,” wrote former India left-arm spinner Pragyan Ojha.

“Wishing the Little Master #SunilGavaskar, a very Happy Birthday! Your unmatched batting prowess, impeccable technique, and records galore continue to inspire generations of cricketers. @BCCI,” wrote BCCI Secretary Jay Shah.

In an international career spanning over 16 years, Gavaskar played 233 matches and also won the 1983 ODI World Cup in England. He played 125 Tests and 108 ODIs at an average of 51.12 and 35.13 respectively.

He scored 35 centuries in international cricket – 34 in Tests and one in ODIs, apart from 72 half-centuries – 45 in Tests and 27 in ODIs and captaining India on some occasions in late 1970s to early 1980s. Since his playing career ended, Gavaskar has been a regular in the commentary box in India’s matches as well as in the IPL.

