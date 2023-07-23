scorecardresearch
Satwik-Chirag clinch Korea Open 2023 men's doubles title

By Agency News Desk

Yeosu (South Korea), July 23 (IANS) Asian Champions Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty defeated world no. 1 Indonesian duo Fajar Alfian and Muhammad Rian Ardianto 17-21, 21-13, 21-14 in a thrilling three- game final to clinch the Korea Open 2023 men’s doubles title, here on Sunday.

This is the third Super 500 title of Satwik and Chirag’s career so far after Thailand Open 2019 and India Open 2022.

It is their third BWF World Tour title in 2023 as well, having previously won Swiss Open 2023 (Super 300) and Indonesia Open 2023 (Super 1000) earlier this year.

The star Indian men’s doubles pair had earlier marched into the final after defeating China’s Liang Wie Keng/Wang Chang 21-15, 24-22 in the semifinals on Saturday.

–IANS

