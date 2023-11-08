scorecardresearch
Saudi Pro League champion Al-Ittihad part ways with coach Nuno Espirito Santo

Al Ittihad have parted ways with Nuno Espirito Santo, the Saudi Pro League champions said, following a poor run of results under the Portuguese coach.

Riyadh, Nov 8 (IANS) Al Ittihad have parted ways with Nuno Espirito Santo, the Saudi Pro League champions said, following a poor run of results under the Portuguese coach. Nuno was under pressure because of their struggles in the Saudi Pro League, and the club made the choice following a 2-0 defeat to Air Force Club of Iraq in the AFC Champions League 2023/24 on Monday.

The club has announced the end of its contract with Portuguese coach Nuno Santo,” Al Ittihad said in a statement posted on X, formerly known as Twitter.

“This decision comes after a comprehensive technical evaluation of the past phase during which he was in charge of coaching the first football team.”

Assistant coach Hassan Khalifa will take temporary charge while the club finalise a replacement for Nuno, the statement read.

Nuno, who enjoyed a successful spell as Wolverhampton Wanderers boss from 2017-2021, had been in charge of Jeddah-based Al Ittihad since July last year.

The former Porto coach took Al Ittihad to the Saudi title last season.

