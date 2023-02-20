scorecardresearch
Scott stands tall to help Minerva Academy win Futsal Club Championship 2023

By News Bureau

New Delhi, Feb 20 (IANS) Goalkeeper Scott Moraes stood tall as Minerva Academy FC won the Futsal Club Championship at the KD Jadhav Indoor Hall here.

The goalkeeper saved three of the four shots from Mohammedan Sporting to hand Minerva the title. On the other hand, Mohammedan custodian Augustin Savio D’Mello Rugved Yeole’s shot. The tie-breaker ended 3-1 in favour of Minerva Academy.

The match ended 2-2 in regulation time as well as extra time. Mohammedan had taken the lead through Suvo Khatoora but Clinton D’Souza equalised for Minerva in the first half itself.

Then Radhakanta Singh made it 2-1 for the eventual winners. But his strike was neutralised by Sandeep Oraw’s goal.

Mohammedan’s big success was not allowing tournament’s top-scorer (25 goals) Nikhil Mali any goals but it was fitting that he took the final shot in the shootout to beat Augustin, and win the trophy for his team.

Federation President Kalyan Chaubey presented the trophy. Secretary General Dr Shaji Prabhakaran was also present.

–IANS

cs

Ali Fazal, Gerard Butler starrer ‘Kandahar’ set for a May 26 release
Snap may soon unveil its 'AR for businesses' project
Entertainment Today

