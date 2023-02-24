scorecardresearch
Second edition of Indian Open – Throws and Jumps Competition to begin from March 1

By News Bureau

Bellary (Karnataka), Feb 24 (IANS) The Asian and Olympic Games prospects will get to test their mettle against each other at the second edition of the Indian Open – Throws and Jumps Competition from March 1 (Throws) – March 2, 2023 (Jumps), at the Inspire Institute of Sports (IIS), here. 

A total of 195 athletes will compete across two days, in eight disciplines, namely — Shot Put, Discus Throw, Hammer Throw and Javelin (Day 1) and Long Jump, High Jump, Triple Jump and Pole Vault (Day 2).

The event, will be the first Athletics Federation of India (AFI) sanctioned senior competition to be held at the IIS, will serve as an opportunity for the athletes to earn qualification for the Asian Games, World Championships and next year’s Olympic Games.

Representing IIS at the competition will be Praveen Chithravel, fresh from his silver medal and national indoor record-breaking triple jump at the Asian Indoor Athletics Championships. Accompanying him in the same discipline will be 2022, Commonwealth Games Gold and Silver Medallists — Eldhose Paul and Abdulla Aboobacker, respectively, who would be eager to get their season up and running.

Long-jumper Jeswin Aldrin, who also started his season on a high with a silver medal at the Asian Athletics Championships will also be in action for his first outdoor competition of 2023, with Jesse Sandesh competing in the men’s high jump competition.

Among the women, Abhinaya Shetty will look to put up a strong show yet again, after making it to the top eight at the Asian Indoor Athletics Championships with a 1.75m jump. She will be up against her fellow IIS athlete Rubina Yadav, while Sharvali Parulekar will be in contention in the women’s triple jump.

Further, lighting up the competition will be Olympian, Arjuna Awardee and 2018 Asian Games Gold Medallist — Tajinderpal Singh Toor who, having already clinched gold at the Asian Indoor Athletics Championships, will be looking to start the outdoor domestic season with a medal. He will be up against his fellow medallist from the same competition, Karanveer Singh.  

In the women’s category, the lead attractions will be Manpreet Kaur and Abha Khatua (Shot Put), who have had fierce competition with each other since 2022. Lastly, in the women’s pole vault event coming fresh at the back of a silver medal at the Asian Indoor Athletics Championships, will be Pavithra Venkatesh.

“The 2nd AFI Indian Open Throws and Jumps Competition, hosted at the Inspire Institute of Sport in Bellary, will be an opportunity for our athletes to earn qualification for the Asian Games, World Championships and next year’s Olympic Games. The quality and depth of our jumps and throws athletes in the past few years will ensure that we will see great competition in Bellary,” said Adille Sumariwalla, President, the Athletics Federation of India.

Speaking about the event Rushdee Warley, CEO of IIS said: “It’s fantastic that the AFI considered the Inspire Institute of Sport as a venue for the second edition of the Indian Open – Throws and Jumps Competition. It gives athletes a chance to experience the world-class facilities we have at the IIS. I am looking forward to what I am certain will be a successful competition.”

–IANS

bc/ak

