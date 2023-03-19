scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldSports

Serie A: AC Milan fall to Udinese despite Ibrahimovic's record

By News Bureau

Rome, March 19 (IANS) Zlatan Ibrahimovic chalked up another record on Saturday, becoming the oldest goalscorer in Serie A, but it was not enough as AC Milan capitulated to Udinese 3-1 away.

The Rossoneri were in dire need of a boost after only snatching one point from the previous two rounds. Olivier Giroud sat out, so Ibrahimovic got his first start this season on late Saturday night.

The home side took a good start just nine minutes into the game, when Milan defender Ismael Bennacer’s wayward pass sparked their counter-attack. Lazar Samardzic charged forward and assisted Roberto Pereyra to finish with a low strike, a Xinhua report said.

The moment came in the 45th minute, when Ibrahimovic converted a retaken penalty, which made him the oldest goalscorer aged 41 years and 166 days. The previous record was set by another Milan legend Alessandro Costacurta who also scored against Udinese through a spot-kick in 2007.

The long stoppage time before the break allowed Udinese to restore the lead as Isaac Success rolled across from the by-line, before Beto turned it in from a close range.

Udinese added another in the 69th minute when Kingsley Ehizibue tapped the ball in at the back post to seal the win, ruining Ibrahimovic’s milestone night.

Milan still rank fourth with 48 points, but would drop to fifth should Roma beat or draw with Lazio on Sunday.

Also on Saturday, Monza tied with Cremonese 1-1, Salernitana shared the spoils with Bologna at 2-2.

–IANS

ak/

Previous article
Kapil Sharma has a special moment with delivery boys at screening 'Zwigato'
Next article
'Swarm' co-creator Janine Nabers opens up on Dre's sexuality
This May Also Interest You
Sports

USA's Major League Cricket set to host its inaugural season draft in Houston

Sports

WPL 2023: The experience and love will stay with me for a long time, says Sophie Devine

News

Raqesh Bapat turns producer with short film 'Ransom Handsome'

News

Kylie Minogue feels 'duped' amid 'Neighbours' return news

Technology

Disney instructs managers to identify layoff candidates, may cut 4K jobs in April: Report

Technology

Digital India boon for commoners but conmen get smarter, reveals RTI

Sports

2nd ODI: Rohit back in playing eleven as Australia win toss, elect to bowl first against India

Sports

PSL surpassed IPL in terms of digital rating, claims Pak cricket chief

News

Jr NTR's 30th movie set for launch on March 23

News

Ira Sone on playing a mother for first time in 'Kundali Bhagya'

News

'Swarm' co-creator Janine Nabers opens up on Dre's sexuality

News

Kapil Sharma has a special moment with delivery boys at screening 'Zwigato'

News

OTT series 'Beef' took a toll on Steven Yeun, Ali Wong

Sports

Indian Wells: Alcaraz ovecomes Sinner to set up final clash with Medvedev

Sports

Atletico Madrid maintain form ahead of international break

Health & Lifestyle

Public transport use in Australian capital rebounds from pandemic downturn

News

Ben Affleck reveals the demands made by Michael Jordan before making 'Air'

Sports

LLC Masters: Asia Lions roar past India Maharajas to take on World Giants in final

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial AT glamsham DOT com or marketing AT glamsham DOT com]

FOLLOW US