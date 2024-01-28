Serie A: Milan miss two penalties, 10-man Juve stalled by Empoli

Rome, Jan 28 (IANS) AC Milan missed two penalties and only settled for a 2-2 draw against Bologna in Serie A, while 10-man Juventus were held by Empoli 1-1.

The Rossoneri entered San Siro with four consecutive league victories but found themselves on the back foot in the 29th minute when Joshua Zirkzee placed a low strike from a tight angle, reports Xinhua.

The home side should have taken the lead in the 42nd minute when Simon Kjaer earned a penalty, but Olivier Giroud saw his weak attempt saved by goalkeeper Lukasz Skorupski.

But Milan still got back on level terms before the break when Davide Calabria rolled across, Ruben Loftus-Cheek tapped it in from a close range.

Milan had another spot-kick in the 75th minute but this time Theo Hernandez hit the upright.

Loftus-Cheek helped Milan turn around the game in the 83rd minute as he redirected Alessandro Florenzi’s pass into the net, but Bologna ruined it deep into stoppage time when Riccardo Orsolini stepped up to convert a penalty.

Elsewhere, Juve lost a player just 18 minutes into the game when Arkadiusz Milik was sent off for an awful tackle.

The Bianconeri went ahead straight after the break when Dusan Vlahovic swept it into the net, but Tommaso Baldanzi’s blockbuster helped Empoli leave Allianz Stadium with one point.

With the frustrating tie, Juve still rank first but with only two points ahead of Inter Milan who visit Fiorentina on Sunday and have another fixture in hand, while AC Milan place third with 46 points.

Also on Saturday, Atalanta temporarily sit on the fourth place with 36 points after a 2-0 victory over Udinese.

–IANS

cs/