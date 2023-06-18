scorecardresearch
Sevilla midfielder Fernando on Vasco radar

By Agency News Desk

Rio de Janeiro, June 18 (IANS) Vasco da Gama are in advanced talks with Sevilla to sign veteran midfielder Fernando, according to media reports in Brazil.

Fernando, 35, is contracted to the Spanish club until next June but is interested in returning to his homeland during the southern hemisphere winter, news outlet Lance said on Saturday.

Brazil’s mid-season transfer window runs from July 3 to August 2, Xinhua reported.

Fernando, whose career has included spells at Porto, Manchester City and Galatasaray, was a part of the Sevilla team that won the Europa League earlier this month.

Vasco are currently 19th in the 20-team Brazilian Serie A standings with just one win from 10 matches so far this season.

–IANS

ak/

