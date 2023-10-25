scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldSports

Shandong Taishan defeats Incheon United in AFC Champions League

Shandong Taishan smashed Changchun Yatai 3-0 in the CSL, but their four overseas players were injured.

By Agency News Desk
Shandong Taishan defeats Incheon United in AFC Champions League _ pic courtesy news agency
Shandong Taishan defeats Incheon United in AFC Champions League _ pic courtesy news agency

Seoul, Oct 25 (IANS) Goals from Cryzan Barcelos and Marouane Fellaini gifted Chinese Super League (CSL) giants Shandong Taishan a 2-0 win over South Korea’s Incheon United here on Wednesday in the AFC Champions League group stage.

Before this game, Shandong Taishan smashed Changchun Yatai 3-0 in the CSL, but their four overseas players were injured.

Incheon United played more aggressively from the start and created several chances in the first 10 minutes.

In the 11th minute, Shandong’s player Ji Xiang was injured and substituted by Liao Lisheng.

Brazilian striker Barcelos broke the deadlock in the 58th minute with a long bullet shot.

In the 87th minute, Barcelos’ accurate pass helped Fellaini seal the win.

Shandong Taishan will host Incheon United on November 11.

In the same group, Japan’s Yokohama F. Marinos beat Philippines’ Kaya FC 3-0 on Wednesday.

In other games on Wednesday, CSL side Zhejiang FC defeated Japan’s Ventforet Kofu 2-0, Austrilia’s Melbourne City tamed Thailand’s Buriram United 2-0, South Korea’s Jeonbuk Hyundai Motors whitewashed Singapore’s Lion City Sailors 3-0.

–IANS

hs

9
Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Real Madrid starts preparations for "Clasico" with Barcelona
Next article
Men’s ODI WC: England versus Sri Lanka is not just a game – it’s a battle for redemption, says Eoin Morgan
This May Also Interest You
glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US