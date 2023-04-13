scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldSports

Shooting: Manu, Arjun, among day one winners at Rifle/Pistol selection trials

By Agency News Desk

Bhopal, April 13 (IANS) Manu Bhaker, fresh from a World Cup bronze at the same Finals Hall of the MP State Shooting Academy Range in Bhopal, was among the Day One winners at the National Rifle/Pistol Selection Trials 3 & 4, along with the likes of Arjun Babuta and Ashi Chouksey.

These trials will be important from the perspective of Indian team selection for important events like the World Championships and the Asian Games. The juniors will also be vying for places in the Junior World Cup and Junior World Championships squads.

Manu outgunned on-the-comeback trail local favourite Chinki Yadav 31-29 in the medal match to clinch the women’s 25m Pistol title. Rhythm Sangwan won bronze through a shoot-off with Neha. Rhythm had topped the qualifying stage with a 583 ahead of Manu (580), with Chinki qualifying sixth with a 577.

However, Manu proved better on the day when it mattered most.

In the men’s 10m Air Rifle T3, Punjab’s Arjun Babuta overcame the Railways’ Akhil Sheoran 16-6 in the gold medal match. The two had entered the gold shootout finishing 1-2 in the ranking round. Arjun was in scintillating form topping the qualifying round with a 634.5. The national record stands with Rudrankksh Patil at 633.2, however, scores at trials are not considered for records.

In the women’s 50m Rifle 3-Positions, hosts Madhya Pradesh won gold when Ashi Chouksey defeated Odisha’s Shriyanka Sadangi 16-10. It was a pillar-to-post effort from the local girl as she topped qualifying with a 589 and then the ranking round as well with a score of 407.3.

Among the juniors who won on the day were Dhanush Srikanth (10m air rifle men) and Nikita Kundu (50m rifle 3 positions women).

–IANS

cs/bsk

Previous article
Ayushmann Khurrana to perform live in Chandigarh, Dubai
This May Also Interest You
Health & Lifestyle

TN health dept on vigil as fresh Covid-19 cases touch 432

Sports

UEFA receives three bids for Euro 2028 and 2032

Fashion and Lifestyle

Varun Dhawan, wife Natasha Dalal spotted at Mumbai fertility clinic

Fashion n Lifestyle

Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash’s hot pictures making TejRan fans go crazy

Technology

Microsoft brings Snapchat lenses to Teams

Sports

IPL 2023: Rohit's 65 leads the way for Mumbai to earn first two points in last-ball thriller

News

Nana Patekar set to make OTT debut as streaming space gets more crowded

Health & Lifestyle

Vaccination campaign launched in Ethiopia's Tigray region: UN

Sports

Candreva's late equaliser stuns Inter Milan

Sports

IPL 2023: Will have to bowl well to defend 199 on a really good batting wicket, says Jos Buttler

News

Gautam Singh Vig reveals his mystery girl, duo to share screen space in ‘Dooriyan’

Technology

Most Indians still store financial passwords in smartphones, finds report

Technology

Dell launches new Alienware, Inspiron laptop series in India

Health & Lifestyle

New test may detect HIV, hepatitis B and C from a single drop of blood

News

Soundarya Sharma is training for MMA ‘for something special overseas’

News

Neha Marda's team shares update as they 'Wait for a speedy recovery'

Health & Lifestyle

New game changing technique may lead to early diagnosis of Parkinson's

Sports

IPL 2023: We need to put runs on the board, says Ganguly as DC remain winless in four matches

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial AT glamsham DOT com or marketing AT glamsham DOT com]

FOLLOW US