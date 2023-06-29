scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldSports

Shooting: Saurabh Chaudhary, Manu Bhaker win 10m air pistol trials

By Agency News Desk

New Delhi, June 29 (IANS) Former world number one Saurabh Chaudhary’s return to the winner’s circle was the highlight of the penultimate day while Manu Bhaker also registered back-to-back wins at the national selection trials (5 and 6) for Group A rifle and pistol shooters, here on Thursday.

Saurabh and Manu won the men’s and women’s 10m air pistol T5 trials respectively. On the other hand, Paris 2024 quota winner Swapnil Kusale, notched up the men’s 50m Rifle 3 Positions (3P) T6 winner’s title at the Dr. Karni Singh Shooting range, here.

It was a tight 49-man qualification round which Saurabh ended up topping with a score of 582, but only by virtue of more inner 10s than the Navy’s Ujjwal Malik and his good friend and Tokyo Olympics mate Abhishek Verma, as the top three finished on the same score.

It was also certainly not the best final Saurabh had ever shot but in the end he did enough to ward off Ujjwal, finishing with 242.2 to the Navy man’

s 240.4. Nine of Saurabh’s last 10-shots were slim to mid 10s. Udhayveer Sidhu of Punjab was third with 218.6.

Ruchita Vinerkar of the Railways topped the women’s 10m air pistol T5 qualification, logging 580 on a day of moderate scores. Manu qualified fifth with 575, with present India international Rhythm Sangwan and Olympian Annu Raj Singh also making the top eight.

The Youth Olympic champion, however, proved a class apart in the final winning by a massive 4.7 points in the end over Haryana teammate Surbhi Rao. Manu ended with 242.8 points after the 24-shot final. Ruchita finished third. This was Manu’s second win in two days as she had won the women’s 25m Pistol T6 trials on Wednesday.

Swapnil, who had to miss the men’s T5 3P final on Wednesday due to visa requirements, made amends on the day with some superb shooting.

He topped the T6 qualification with a quality 591 and then led after every position in the final to go from strength to strength and finish with 461.6. Such was his dominance that the Nav’s Niraj Kumar, was a full five points behind with 456.6. Olympian Deepak Kumar of the Air Force was third with 442.8.

Among the junior results. West Bengal’s Adriyan Karmakar won the men’s 3P while Haryana’s Suruchi won the women’s 10m Air Pistol. The men’s 10m Air Pistol Junior event was won by another Haryana shooter Samrat Rana.

Friday, the final day of the trials has four finals lined up including the men’s and women’s 10m air pistol T6.

–IANS

ak/

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Former World No.1 Wozniacki announces return to tour
This May Also Interest You
Sports

Former World No.1 Wozniacki announces return to tour

Technology

Virgin Galactic aces first commercial space flight service on Thursday

Sports

Ashes 2023: Nathan Lyon limps off the field after suffering right calf injury

Sports

ODI WC Qualifiers: Sean Williams' century leads Zimbabwe to 14-run win over Oman

Sports

Elorda Cup 2023: Five Indian boxers bow out in quarter-finals

Technology

'Very online’ Gen Z, millennials most vulnerable to fake news

Sports

Jamshedpur FC release four foreign players including Dylan Fox, Rafael Crivellaro

News

Taaruk Raina says India being country of fables, epics makes it perfect for audio storytelling

News

Anthony Mackie defends Jonathan Majors after latter was charged with assault

News

Kangana Ranaut now issues a spooky warning!

News

Liam Neeson to hit the big screen with new action-thriller 'Retribution'

News

NTR Jr responds to invite to join the Academy, says it’s 'proud' moment for ‘RRR’ family

News

Kanye West accused of anti-Semitic remarks, now by former business partner

News

‘College Romance 4’ trailer is all about self-discovery, friendship, steps to adulthood

Sports

ODI WC Qualifiers: Dushmantha Chameera to miss rest of tournament due to shoulder injury

Sports

Duleep Trophy: Nishant Sindhu's 150, Harshit Rana's maiden hundred put North Zone in driver's seat

Technology

NatGeo magazine lays off last 19 staff writers: Report

News

Nicki Minaj offers to pay college fees of teen who killed man to protect his mom

glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US