scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldSports

Shooting World Cup: Rhythm breaks long-standing world record, misses medal in Baku

By Agency News Desk

New Delhi, May 13 (IANS) Rhythm Sangwan, broke a 29-year-old world record but missed a second medal at the ISSF World Cup Rifle/Pistol in Baku, Azerbaijan, finishing eighth in the women’s 25m Pistol event.

Rhythm, who won a first-ever individual senior World Cup stage medal with a bronze in the women’s 10m air pistol on Wednesday, shot a stunning 595 to top the 25m pistol qualification early in the day, smashing the world record first created by Diana Iorgova of Bulgaria back in 1994 in Milan.

It had been equalled twice thereafter, most recently by German Doreen Vennekamp at the Bhopal world cup in March this year. Doreen won bronze here in Baku while China’s Feng Sixuan picked up a second consecutive World Cup gold in the event with 38 hits in the final to Iranian silver medallist Haniyeh Rostamiyan’s 33. Rhythm was first to be eliminated in the eight-woman final with 10 hits in the first four five-shot series.

Rhythm in fact broke two world records on the day as she also claimed the junior women’s 25m pistol qualification record. That went back even further, 34 years to be precise, when Russian Nino Salukvadze shot 593 at the European Championship in Zagreb. India’s Manu Bhaker had equalled that effort in 2018 at the Asian Games in Jakarta.

India registered a no-medal day for the first time in the tournament as even though Rhythm topped qualification with her 595, teammates Esha Singh and Manu Bhaker shot 582 and 578 respectively to finish in 13th and 27th positions. Abhidnya Ashok Patil, playing for ranking points, registered a score of 576.

Also, in the second final of the day, all three Indian contenders in the men’s 50m rifle 3 positions (3P) fell short of the top eight mark. Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar shot 586 for a 10th place finish while Akhil Sheoran was 13th with 585 and Swapnil Kusale further back in 22nd with a score of 583. Pankaj Mukheja shooting for ranking points only shot 581.

The day also saw the first precision qualification round for the men’s 25m rapid-fire pistol (RFP) where India’s Vijayveer Sidhu shot a solid 293 to be among the top scores currently. Sunday, the final day of competitions, will see the second rapid-fire round of qualifications before the RFP final. The final of the Baku World Cup on Sunday will be the women’s 3P.

–IANS

cs/bsk

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Google with Taito working on AR Space Invaders game
This May Also Interest You
Technology

Google with Taito working on AR Space Invaders game

Technology

WhatsApp working on broadcast channel conversation along with 12 new features

Technology

Appointing new Twitter CEO will allow me to focus on Tesla: Musk

News

Jeremy Allen's wife Addison Timlin files for divorce after 3 years of wedlock

Sports

IPL 2023: Playing alongside Virat Kohli is a dream come true for Mahipal Lomror

Sports

IPL 2023: Batters like Suryakumar Yadav put bowlers under a lot of pressure, says GT assistant coach Aashish Kapoor

News

Vijay Varma drove an old ambulance to hone his driving skills for 'Dahaad'

News

Mammootty begins shoot for crime thriller 'Bazooka'

Sports

MI pacer Akash Madhwal says SKY (Suryakumar Yadav) is extraordinary

Health & Lifestyle

Steroid use associated with risk of heart disease, worse quality of life: Study

News

Anubhav Sinha is struck by nostalgia as he shares pictures from ‘Mulk’, ‘Ra.One’

Fashion n Lifestyle

Tejasswi Prakash flaunts her desi look in red salwar

Technology

Give your mom gift of tech this Mother's Day with Apple products

Technology

Indian-origin Dylan Jadeja to become Riot Games CEO

Sports

IPL 2023: LSG are the most balanced team, says Virender Sehwag

News

Ayushmann Khurrana shares special message for Special Olympics Bharat Athletes ahead of Berlin Games 2023

Sports

BJP's loss in Karnataka, 'curse of protesting wrestlers!'

News

Armaan Malik calls 'HIIR' his boldest collaboration

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US