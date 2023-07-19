scorecardresearch
Smith, Labuschagne are class players at top of their game, says Cummins

New Delhi, July 19 (IANS) Despite their outstanding past performances, Australian cricket stars Steven Smith and Marnus Labuschagne have been experiencing a dip in form during the ongoing Ashes series. However, their captain Pat Cummins maintains an optimistic outlook regarding their future prospects.

Both Smith and Labuschagne have struggled to make significant contributions in their 12 innings so far with only one notable score stands out, which is Smith’s impressive first-innings century at Lord’s.

Smith’s outstanding Ashes average of 59.68 (65.08 in England), which included an incredible 774-run series in 2019, has witnessed a decline to 31.66 as the series progressed to Old Trafford. Similarly, Labuschagne’s initial average of 45.86 has also dropped significantly to 24.00 during the ongoing Ashes series.

“I think both of those guys may have moved their hotel pillows into the nets over the last couple of days, the amount of time they’ve been spending in there. They’re both class players at the top of their game who don’t miss out too often. They’re both looking really good. Steve has scored two hundred this tournament expecting big things from him as always,” Cummins was quoted cricket.com.au.

Smith’s track record speaks volumes about his exceptional batting prowess. With 32 Test centuries and 12 One Day International centuries for Australia, he has consistently showcased his remarkable ability as a batter. Furthermore, his batting average of 58.94 stands as the seventh-highest in the history of Test cricket.

