scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldSports

South Zone claim Duleep Trophy 2023 title with 75-run win over West Zone

By Agency News Desk

Bengaluru, July 16 (IANS) Fine bowling performances by pacer V Koushik and left-arm spinner R Sai Kishore helped South Zone win Duleep Trophy 2023 title with a convincing 75-run victory over defending champions West Zone in the final at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium, here on Sunday.

Needing 116 runs to win on day five, West Zone arrived with hopes of a famous victory. But they were bowled out for 222 in 84.2 overs in just under the first two hours of day five’s play, with Koushik and Kishore taking four wickets each.

The victory also gives South Zone their first Duleep Trophy title since 2010-11, though they shared 2013-14 title with North Zone.

Resuming from 182 for five in 62.3 overs, Vidwath Kaverappa struck when he had West Zone captain Priyank Panchal nicking behind to wicketkeeper Ricky Bhui, falling for 95 on the first ball of the 65th over.

Vyshak Vijaykumar could have got Shams Mulani out if captain Hanuma Vihari hadn’t dropped his catch at first slip. But Mulani fell in the 73rd over after chipping straight to mid-off V Koushik.

Dharmendrasinh Jadeja made 15 before holing out to the deep off Kishore, followed by him taking out Chintan Gaja, who fell after top-edging a pull to long-off. Kishore finished off the final by taking out Atit Sheth to complete a convincing victory for South Zone.

Kaverappa won the Player of the Match award for his eight-wicket haul in the final.

Indian men’s domestic players will now gear up for the Deodhar Trophy to be held in Puducherry from July 24 to August 3. The prestigious tournament will be held in the zonal format for the first time since the 2014-15 season. Deodhar Trophy is making a return to domestic cricket season after a hiatus of four years.

Brief Scores: South Zone 213 & 230 beat West Zone 146 & 222 in 84.2 overs (Priyank Panchal 95, Sarfaraz Khan 48; V Koushik 4-26, Sai Kishore 4-57) by 75 runs.

–IANS

nr/ak

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Nupur Sanon wraps up Ravi Teja’s 'Tiger Nageswara Rao', says ‘Time to go early to bed’
This May Also Interest You
News

Nupur Sanon wraps up Ravi Teja’s 'Tiger Nageswara Rao', says ‘Time to go early to bed’

News

Disney holds 'Haunted Mansion' red carpet minus actors, in first major event hit by actors strike

News

With cupcakes and bright lights Dipika Kakar, Shoaib Ibrahim reveal newborn son’s name

News

Chris Evans' brother defends the star's romance with Alba Baptista: 'People can ruin things pretty quickly'

News

Rhea, Prince’s Gang form unlikely alliance at 1st vote out of ‘MTV Roadies’

News

James Cameron slams ‘offensive’ rumours of making any film on Titan submersible tragedy

Sports

Pakistan pacer Shaheen Shah Afridi bags 100th Test wicket

News

Making most of social media (IANS Column: B-Town)

News

Dolly Parton says she’d rather drop dead on stage than retire

News

Varun Dhawan's 'strong' reference for his for 'Bawaal' character was Anil Kapoor

Technology

French woman hit by meteorite while having coffee on terrace

News

Nick Jonas fixes wifey Priyanka's ponytail as they head back home after tennis match

News

Zayn Malik is raising his daughter on a farm to shield her from public eye

Technology

Threads reaches 150 mn sign-ups despite usage drop

Sports

US Open: Indian challenge ends after Lakshya Sen bows out in semis

News

Ryan Gosling: 'Ken was created to observe the awesomeness that is Barbie'

Technology

Microsoft to 'end' 'Xbox Game Pass Friends & Family' plan in August

Technology

Thanks PM Modi for inviting entrepreneurs like us to France: boAt's Aman Gupta

glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US