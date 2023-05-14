scorecardresearch
Southampton relegated from Premier league while Leeds, Forest take vital points

By Agency News Desk

London, May 14 (IANS) Southampton were the first team to have their relegation from the Premier League confirmed when they lost 2-0 at home to Fulham.

Southampton’s fourth consecutive defeat and their seventh loss in eight games leaves them with 24 points from 36 matches, unable to catch Everton, who currently sit 17th in the table with 32 points.

On Saturday, second half goals from Carlos Vinicius and Aleksandar Mitrovic, who celebrated his return from suspension with a goal, condemned Southampton to the drop.

Leeds United remain in the bottom three despite a battling 2-2 draw at home with Newcastle United, a Xinhua report said.

Luke Ayling put Leeds ahead from a tight angle and Patrick Bamford had the chance to double their lead with a 28th minute penalty, only for Nick Pope to get down well and save.

Two minutes later, Callum Wilson netted a spot kick for Newcastle at the other end and with his side dominating possession and chances, the England forward put Newcastle in front with a second penalty in the 69th minute.

Newcastle looked to be cruising to victory but Rasmus Kristensen equalized with a powerful effort following a corner in the 79th minute. Leeds ended with 10 men after Junior Firpo was sent off in the last minute.

Nottingham Forest remain three points ahead of Leeds with a priceless point secured in a 2-2 draw away to lackluster Chelsea.

Taiwo Awoniyi put Forest ahead and then made it 2-2 after Raheem Sterling scored quick-fire goals for Chelsea in the 51st and 58th minutes of the game in which they had over 75 percent of the ball, but lacked punch in attack.

Leeds’ failure to beat Newcastle means Bournemouth will be safe if Leicester City fail to win their last three games of the season, even though they lost 2-0 away to Crystal Palace, who took the points thanks to goals from Eberechi Eze.

Manchester United steadied nerves in the race for a top-four finish and moved level with Newcastle with a comfortable 2-0 win at home over Wolverhampton. Anthony Martial’s 32nd minute goal and a late strike from fit-again Alejandro Garnacho moved United four points clear of Liverpool, who visit Leicester on Monday.

Aston Villa beat Tottenham 2-1 with goals from Jacob Ramsey and Douglas Luiz that ended Spurs’ slight hope of playing in Europe next season, while Villa can be optimistic about the future after winning their sixth consecutive home game.

–IANS

ak/

