Sports Minister hails rifle shooter Mehuli Ghosh for obtaining Paris Olympic quota

Sports Minister hails rifle shooter Mehuli Ghosh for obtaining Paris Olympic quota
Rifle shooter Mehuli Ghosh

New Delhi, Aug 20 (IANS) Union Sports Minister Anurag Thakur on Sunday lauded shooter Mehuli Ghosh for claiming an Olympic quota place after bagging a bronze medal in the Women’s 10m Air Rifle in the ISSF World Championship in Baku, Azerbaijan.

After topping the qualification with a sizzling 634.5, Mehuli shot 229.8 in the 24-shot eight-woman final to finish third, which was enough for her to claim the Olympic quota place.

This was India’s fourth quota place in shooting for Paris Olympic Games in 2024. Bhowneesh Mendiratta (men’s trap), reigning world champion Rudrankksh Balasaheb Patil (men’s 10m air rifle) and Swapnil Kusale (men’s 50m rifle 3 positions) won Olympic quotas for India at last year’s World Championships.

Mehuli, however, teamed up with Tilottama and Ramita to win the 10m Air Rifle Women Team competition with a combined total of 1895.9, ahead of China who totalled 1893.7. Germany won bronze.

“Heartiest congratulations to the sensational #TOPScheme shooting trio Tilottama Sen, Mehuli Ghosh and Ramita for etching their names in history as they secured the nation’s 1st-ever GOLD in 10m Air Rifle Women’s Team event at the ISSF World Championships,” sports minister wrote in a post on platform X (Formerly Twitter).

“Kudos also to the talented 22-year-old Mehuli for clinching BRONZE in the Women’s Individual event, with #Paris2024 quota for the nation, showcasing her extraordinary marksmanship. A special out to the young prodigy, 15-year-old Tilottama for exhibiting phenomenal skill with an impressive 4th place finish in the Final,” he said.

India have now won four medals – two gold and two bronze – in Baku so far.

“Exceptionally proud of our talented young shooters who are aiming for glory and raising the flag to soaring heights!” the minister added.

–IANS

bc/bsk

2
