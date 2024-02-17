HomeWorldSports

Squash: Ghosal goes down to Crouin in Fire Open quarters

By Agency News Desk

Washington, Feb 17 (IANS) Top-ranked Indian Saurav Ghosal went down to defending champion Victor Crouin of France 11-6, 11-3, 11-5 in the quarterfinals of the Squash on Fire Open, a $ 51,500 PSA World Tour Bronze event, in Washington on Friday.

World No 11 Crouin, the top seed, looked in sublime touch from the start, but the sixth seeded Indian, ranked 26 in the world, did his best to stick with the Frenchman throughout the match – with an outrageous trick shot late in the third game, one particular highlight.

“Saurav is one of the most experienced players, and he can turn things around really quickly,” Crouin told the official PSA website.

“I needed to make sure that he wasn’t going to cut off my cross courts and put them away. So, my plan was just that I hit my targets in the back corners,” he added.

