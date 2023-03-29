Striker Moreno joins Ecuador's Independiente del Valle

Quito (Ecuador), March 29 (IANS) Veteran Bolivian striker Marcelo Moreno has agreed to join Ecuadorian side Independiente del Valle on a free transfer, his agent said.

The 35-year-old will be tied to Independiente until December 31 with the option of a one-year extension, should both parties agree, a Xinhua report said.

“When things have to happen, they happen. Yesterday, at 3 pm, we advanced the negotiations with him, and at 5:30 pm, we signed the contract,” agent Santiago Morales told Ecuadorian radio station MachDeportes.

The announcement came eight days after Moreno parted ways with Paraguayan club Cerro Porteno for personal reasons.

Moreno, who has been capped 98 times for Bolivia and is the scorer of 30 international goals, netted seven times in 44 appearances for Cerro Porteno.

–IANS

ak/