Sub-jr Women's Hockey League: Odisha, Pritam and SAI Shakti academy win on Day 10

New Delhi, Jan 10 (IANS) Odisha Naval, Pritam Siwach and SAI Shakti win their respective matches on day 10 of the 2nd Khelo India Sub Junior Women’s Hockey League – Phase 2.

In the first match of the day, Odisha Naval Tata Hockey High Performance Centre defeated Jai Bharat Hockey Academy 12-1.

Pragya Patel (10’, 12’, 45’, 58’) scored four goals, Captain Doli Bhoi (8’, 15’, 57’) scored a hat-trick while Kesar Bhabar (3’), Sheetal Yadav (14’), Neharika Toppo (24’), Saniya Syed (36’) and Chanchal Yadav (38’) scored a goal each for Odisha Naval Tata Hockey High Performance Centre.

The lone goal for Jai Bharat Hockey Academy came from a penalty corner conversion by Anita Devi (19’).

In the second match of the day, Pritam Siwach Hockey Academy defeated Bhai Behlo Hockey Academy Bhagta 1-0.

The game nearly ended in a goal-less draw with both teams putting on a tremendous display of defence but it was Pritam Siwach Hockey Academy Captain Diksha (60’) who converted a penalty corner in the final minute of the game to break the deadlock and take her team to victory.

In the third match of the day, SAI Shakti Team defeated SAI Bal Team 5-1.

Purnima Yadav (3’, 23’) scored a brace for SAI Shakti Team while Ravina (36’), Captain Kajal (40’) and Priyanka (56’) scored a goal each.

The solitary goal for SAI Bal Team was a field goal that was scored by Sree Vidya Thirumalasetty (21′).

