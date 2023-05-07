scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldSports

Sub-jr Women's National Hockey: Punjab, AP. Chandigarh, Bihar win on Day 4

By Agency News Desk

New Delhi, May 7 (IANS) Hockey Punjab, Hockey Andhra Pradesh, Hockey Chandigarh, and Hockey Bihar registering wins in their respective games at the Birsa Munda Hockey Stadium in Rourkela, Odisha won their respective matches on Day 4 of the 13th Hockey India Sub-junior Women’s National Championship 2023 here on Sunday.

In the first match of the day, Hockey Punjab defeated Hockey Gujarat 8-0. Sharanjit Kaur (9′, 15′), and Harjot Kaur (33′, 52′) scored a brace, while Tanu Rani (28′), Harpreet Kaur (33′), Khushboo (59′), and Sanna (56′) netted a goal each.

The second match of the day witnessed Manipur Hockey getting outscored by Hockey Andhra Pradesh as the match ended 4-6 in the favour of the latter. Kuppa Tulasi (1′, 7′, 18′, 48′) scored four goals for Hockey Andhra Pradesh while Ragula Nagamani (6′, 38′) found the back of the net twice. For Manipur Hockey, Leishangthem Natali Chanu (40′, 58′) and captain Mutum Priya Devi (50′, 52′) were the goal scorers.

Meanwhile, Hockey Chandigarh beat Telangana Hockey 13-0 in the third game of the day. Supriya (13′, 14′, 19′, 48′, 60′) scored five goals while Tamanna (1′, 32′, 41′) and Pooja (38′, 45′, 57′) netted a hat-trick each. Also, Skipper Anjali (15′, 44′) scored a brace to contribute to Hockey Chandigarh’s win.

In the fourth match of the day, Hockey Bihar registered a comprehensive 14-1 win against Goans Hockey. Hockey Bihar’s captain Shanti Kumari led the team from the front as she scored seven goals (2′, 4′, 6′, 20′, 21′, 52′, 60′), while Rishu Kumari scored four goals (14′, 24′, 54′, 59′). Also, Sharda Kumari (18′), Akansha Yadav (39′), and Najiya Khatun (45′) were on the scoresheet. For Goans Hockey, Saloni Shrikant Gawas (47′) scored a consolation goal.

Also, on Saturday, Hockey Mizoram defeated Kerala Hockey 4-2 and the Hockey Association of Odisha registered a comprehensive 9-0 win against Hockey Rajasthan in the last two games of the Day 3 of the tournament.

For Hockey Mizoram, Laldinpuii (29′, 42′, 44′, 56′) scored all four goals against Kerala Hockey. Meanwhile, Shanusha P M (25′) and Gowrinandana V S (60′) scored one goal each for Kerala Hockey.

Meanwhile, for the Hockey Association of Odisha, Binati Minz (27′, 28′, 48′) netted a hat-trick, while Karuna Minz (3′), Captain Tanuja Toppo (5′), Doli Bhoi (6′), Janhabi Bada (13′), Amisha Ekka (38′), and Jyoti Xaxa (42′) also scored a goal each against Hockey Rajasthan.

–IANS

bsk

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Europe to build satellite constellation akin to SpaceX's Starlink: Report
Next article
IPL 2023: Joe Root debuts as Rajasthan Royals win toss, elect to bat first against Sunrisers Hyderabad
This May Also Interest You
Sports

IPL 2023: Joe Root debuts as Rajasthan Royals win toss, elect to bat first against Sunrisers Hyderabad

Technology

Europe to build satellite constellation akin to SpaceX's Starlink: Report

Sports

Praveen Chithravel sets national record in triple jump in Cuba, qualifies for Worlds

Sports

Men's World Boxing C'ships: Deepak stuns Olympic medallist to storm into pre-quarters (Ld)

Technology

Early smoking cessation may boost survival in lung cancer patients

Sports

Men's World Boxing C'ships: Deepak, Hussamuddin advance to pre-quarters

Sports

IPL 2023: Gill's unbeaten 94, Saha's 81 power GT to 227/2 against LSG

Sports

WFI-affiliated Haryana wrestling body suspends three members for supporting protesting grapplers: Report (Ld)

Sports

Wrestlers vs WFI chief: Khap panchayats, wrestlers issue 10-day ultimatum to Centre

Sports

IPL 2023: My role is to go down and disrupt the opposition's bowling, says Mahipal Lomror

Sports

WFI-affiliated Haryana wrestling body suspends three members for supporting protesting grapplers: Report

Technology

Musk credits father for teaching 'physics, engineering & construction'

Sports

IPL 2023: Faced only 10-12 balls from Pathirana as he's tough to pick, says Ruturaj Gaikwad

News

Kirti Kulhari chops off her long tresses, gets a crew cut

Sports

Parul Chaudhary, Avinash Sable break national records at Sound Running Track Festival

Sports

IPL 2023: Next time, I will score more runs against Pathirana, says MI batter Nehal Wadhera

Technology

Why is bladder cancer more common among men?

Sports

Army to connect Bindyarani with parents in violence-hit Manipur

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US