Sub-jr Women's National Hockey: T.N, Uttarakhand, Chhattisgarh register easy wins

By Agency News Desk

Rourkela (Odisha), May 8 (IANS) The Hockey Unit of Tamil Nadu, Hockey Uttarakhand and Chhattisgarh Hockey registering wins in their respective games in the 13th Hockey India Sub-junior Women’s National Championship 2023 at the Birsa Munda Hockey Stadium on Monday.

The first match of the day, Priyadharsini K (9′, 16′, 31′, 45′, 50′, 60′) struck six goals as the Hockey Unit of Tamil Nadu thrashed Tripura Hockey 20-1. The other goal scorers for the Hockey Unit of Tamil Nadu were captain Anusuya (2′, 13′, 35′), Jayashree M (9′, 20′, 38), Navya R (16′, 39′, 54′), Muthulakshmi R (17′, 19′, 19′, 57′), and Deepika D (50′). Supriya Chauhan (49′) scored the lone consolation goal for Tripura Hockey.

Hockey Uttarakhand beat Hockey Bengal 14-0 in the second match of the day. Captain Aarti (10′, 16′, 38′, 42′, 60′), Vansi (28′), Kavita (29′), Mukta (30′, 55′), Minakshi (35′, 45′), and Pooja Kalura (37′, 47′, 55′) scored to seal three points for Hockey Uttarakhand.

The third match of the day saw Chhattisgarh Hockey steal a 3-1 comeback victory over Delhi Hockey. Delhi opened the scoring when Dipika (12′) converted a penalty corner. However, Chhattisgarh Hockey responded through goals from Yashoda (25′, 43′) and Nandini Yadav (29′) to shift the outcome in their favour.

On Sunday, Hockey Maharashtra thrashed Le Puducherry Hockey 12-0 in an evening match. Sanjana Raikwar (10′, 27′, 32′, 35′, 40′, 55′, 59′) stole the show for Hockey Maharashtra with seven goals. Meanwhile, Tanishka Sanjay Shinde (14′, 55′), and Akanksha Dadaso Pal (29′, 60′) scored a brace each while Sanika Mane (41′) netted one goal for her side.

Hockey Karnataka defeated Dadra & Nagar Haveli and Daman & Diu Hockey 5-0 in a Pool H match on Sunday. Manish Ponnamma Cd (9′, 22′) opened the account for Hockey Karnataka followed up by a slew of penalty corner conversions from Sinchanaraj (24′), Deepika R (25′), and Meher Kaur Mehta (46′) to put the result beyond any doubt.

–IANS

bsk

