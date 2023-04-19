scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldSports

Sudirman Cup 2023: Prannoy, Sindhu to lead Indian team; Lakshya Sen in reserves

By Agency News Desk

New Delhi, April 19 (IANS) World No. 9 HS Prannoy and and two-time Olympic medallist PV Sindhu will lead the team while Lakshya Sen has been included as a reserve as India on Wednesday announced their squad for the Sudirman Cup 2023, scheduled to take place from May 14 to 21 in Suzhou, China.

The return of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy, who missed the Asian Mixed Team event due to injury, will bolster the men’s doubles squad, which also have the likes of Dhruv Kapila & MR Arjun.

On the other hand, the experienced Ashwini Ponnappa and new partner Tanisha Castro will provide back up to the All England semi-finalists Gayatri Gopichand and Treesa Jolly in the women’s doubles.

After Prannoy and Sindhu, experienced Kidambi Srikanth and reigning senior national women’s singles champion Anupama Upadhyaya will be the other singles players in the squad while Aakarshi Kashyap is the second reserve after Lakshya.

The likes of Sai Pratheek and Tanisha Crasto have been named as the mixed doubles pair in the squad.

India have been grouped in Group C along with Malaysia, Chinese Taipei and Australia and their first task will be to make it to the knock-out stage from a potentially tricky group.

“Sudirman Cup is a prestigious tournament and the selectors have picked the best squad after studying the domestic and international results. We are confident that this team will challenge for a medal this year,” said Badminton Association of India (BAI) secretary Sanjay Mishra, in a media release.

Indian squad:

Men’s singles: HS Prannoy, Kidambi Srikanth (Reserve: Lakshya Sen)

Women’s singles: PV Sindhu, Anupama Upadhyaya (Reserve: Aakarshi Kashyap)

Men’s doubles: Satwiksairaj Rankireddy/Chirag Shetty, MR Arjun/Dhruv Kapila

Women’s doubles: Gayatri Gopichand/Treesa Jolly, Ashwini Ponnappa/Tanisha Crasto

Mixed doubles: Tanisha Crasto/Sai Pratheek

–IANS

bc/ak

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agency (Indo Asian News Service aka IANS). The content team can be contacted on ians@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms
Previous article
Inter-Unit table tennis: ONGC, IOCL win men's and women's team titles
Next article
CCI Classic Billiards: Rob Hall sizzles with 600 break to charge into final
This May Also Interest You
Fashion n Lifestyle

Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash’s hot pictures making TejRan fans go crazy

Technology

ESA's JUICE mission set to launch probe for Jupiter's icy moons on Thursday

Technology

Netflix to finally crack down on password sharing, upgrades ad-supported plans

News

With 'Next Goal Wins,' Taika Waititi tells story of a sport he knows nothing of

Sports

'Important to continue talking about what's happening in Ukraine', says Andy Murray

News

Anshuman Jha shoots debut film ‘Lord Curzon Ki Haveli’ on single 35mm lens

Technology

Samsung cuts pay hike to average 4.1%, freezes raises for board members

Fashion and Lifestyle

Ishaan Khatter goes shirtless in mirror selfie, flaunts perfect abs

Sports

Nadal withdraws from Barcelona Open, still in preparation process for his return

Health & Lifestyle

TN health dept on vigil as fresh Covid-19 cases touch 432

Technology

Worried at Bing success, Google to infuse more AI into its Search engine

Technology

Hackers steal 10TB Western Digital data, demand '8 figure' ransom

News

Mohanlal in Lijo Jose Pellissery’s ‘Malaikottai Vaaliban’ first look

Technology

Cook left amused after seeing 1984 Mac computer at Mumbai retail store

Sports

National Shooting: Shiva Narwal and Neha win Air Pistol trials

Health & Lifestyle

Lassa fever death toll reaches 148 in Nigeria

Fashion n Lifestyle

Priyanka Chahar Choudhary and Ankit Gupta twinning in black outfits at Baba Siddique’s iftaar party

Sports

Northeast's largest multipurpose indoor stadium being built in Shillong: Meghalaya CM

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial AT glamsham DOT com or marketing AT glamsham DOT com]

FOLLOW US