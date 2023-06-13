scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldSports

Sunil Chhetri announces wife's pregnancy in style after scoring 86th goal for India

By Agency News Desk

Bhubaneswar, June 13 (IANS) Talismanic striker Sunil Chhetri pleasantly surprised fans when he announced his wife’s pregnancy in a unique manner after scoring his 86th international goal and leading the Indian team to the Intercontinental Cup 2023 final with 1-0 win over Vanuatu at the Kalinga Stadium, here.

It was perhaps a rather difficult Monday night for the Blue Tigers, but India eventually ended with three points in their kitty.

India were overwhelmingly dominant in the match, keeping 61 percent possession, with 23 shots to Vanuatu’s three. The hosts were lacking penetration in the final third, and managed to register only two shots on target. However, talismanic Chhetri stepped up to the plate in the hour of need, smashing home a cross by Subhasish Bose, in what would be his 86th goal in international football.

Of all that he has scored, perhaps this is the one that would hold special significance for India’s number 11, who sent a big message to the fans with his celebrations.

A picture of calm, Chhetri quietly collected the ball after putting India in the lead and proceeded to tuck it under his shirt in a loving gesture to his wife Sonam.

“This is the way she wanted to announce it. So, this is for her and for our baby. I generally thought there would be different ways to announce it and to share the happiness with everyone and share their blessings, but the cliché holds it way. I had to do it,” said Chhetri after the match.

“I just hope that we get everyone’s blessings. That was the whole point,” he added.

The Blue Tigers, who had already beaten Mongolia 2-0 in their first match of the Intercontinental Cup, secured their berth in the final of the competition with a win against Vanuatu. They have one more match remaining against Lebanon (June 15), before the final on June 18.

India head coach Igor Stimac, after the match, underlined the importance of rotating players in order to maintain “fresh legs” for the important fixtures ahead.

“I have had my best 11 a long time ago, but I cannot play those 11 in every game. I need to make sure that we have enough legs for the final game. We need to make sure that we give game time to everyone and keep all the players fresh for the important matches,” said Stimac after the game.

India’s missed chances against Vanuatu left Stimac desiring for further improvement, especially in the middle of the park.

“We have changed some players because we were not good in the first 45 minutes in midfield. We were sloppy, we were slow, and we were looking to find more wide passes than progressive ones,” said Stimac, who proceeded to make a host of changes in the second half.

“These are things we need to address and change,” he added.

India will next play Lebanon in their last match of the Intercontinental Cup at the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar on June 15.

–IANS

ak/

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Pfizer and GSK to battle for share of new RSV vaccine market: Report
Next article
Allan Border backs Boland to retain his place in Australian playing XI for Ashes
This May Also Interest You
News

Ezra Miller issues first public comments since misconduct allegations at 'The Flash' premiere

Health & Lifestyle

Long Covid patients suffer from persistent inflammation: Study

Technology

Google Photos gets new editing features for One members on web

Sports

Allan Border backs Boland to retain his place in Australian playing XI for Ashes

Health & Lifestyle

Pfizer and GSK to battle for share of new RSV vaccine market: Report

News

Kangana Ranaut returns to exercise routine after two-year break, shares video of workout session

News

Adah Sharma to play female superhero in upcoming international film

Technology

Indian space startup's Azista BST's satellite orbited by SpaceX's Falcon 9 rocket

Health & Lifestyle

AAP grants Rs 1 cr each to two doctors who died of Covid

Fashion and Lifestyle

Nora Fatehi flaunts her backless dress in black and grooves with Abhishek Bachchan on Kajra Re song

Technology

Oracle founder Larry Ellison now world's 4th richest person

News

Madonna stuns fans as with dramatic new hairstyle amid Sam Smith collaboration criticism

News

Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani recreate the wedding pose of Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani gets heavily trolled

Technology

Salesforce to invest $500 mn in generative AI startups, unveils AI Cloud

Sports

Nathan Lyon ends his long wait, wins 'equivalent of a World Cup' in WTC title

Sports

Teenager Robert Renan earns Brazil call-up for friendlies

Technology

Reddit faces brief outage amid protest against new API policy

Sports

Germany secure late draw with Ukraine in international friendly

glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US