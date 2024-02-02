scorecardresearch
Sunil Gavaskar leaves commentary duty after mother-in-law passes away

By Agency News Desk

Visakhapatnam, Feb 2 (IANS) Former India cricketer Sunil Gavaskar left the commentary duty during the second Test match between India and England after his mother-in-law Pushpa Mehrotra passed away.

Gavaskar on Friday afternoon flew to Kanpur to be with his wife, Marshneil Gavaskar, and their family, India Today reports.

Gavaskar, who played 125 Tests and scored 10,122 runs and 3092 runs in 108 ODIs, has taken up multiple roles in cricket administration after his retirement. He had also served as interim BCCI president in the past.

–IANS

hs/bc

