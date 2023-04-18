scorecardresearch
Super Cup: Chennaiyin look to secure semifinals berth against Mumbai City

By Agency News Desk

Manjeri (Kerala), April 18 (IANS) Chennaiyin FC take on Mumbai City FC in a high-voltage Group D clash between two ISL teams at the Payyanad Stadium here on Wednesday aiming to seal their place in the Hero Super Cup 2023 semifinals.

Having secured a win and a draw in their two group games so far, Chennaiyin currently occupy the top spot in the table with four points. NorthEast United FC and Mumbai City are placed second and third respectively with three points each whereas Churchill Brothers (1 point) are in last place in a group, which is currently wide open with three of the four teams having a chance to progress.

A win against Mumbai City will earn Chennaiyin direct qualification but, in case of a draw, they will have to rely on the result of the match between NorthEast United and Churchill Brothers, also scheduled on Wednesday.

Chennaiyin head coach Thomas Brdaric expects a big challenge from Mumbai City in a virtual do-or-die contest but said his side knows how to deal with the Islanders as both teams are part of the ISL and have faced each other many times.

“I expect a big challenge [from Mumbai City]. We have an advantage with four points but we have to win and that will be the approach. They are a champion team; they have good players but the team looks different.”

“We know how to deal with Mumbai City, we have already played against them. We need to be careful about their strengths and deny them using their qualities on the field,” Brdaric was quoted as saying in a release ahead of the crucial game.

The Marina Machans, the only remaining unbeaten team in Group D, could not convert the chances against Churchill Brothers in their last game, which eventually ended in a goalless draw.

However, Brdaric put his weight behind his men and further added: “We did a lot of things right. Yes, in games it happens that you create a lot of chances and don’t convert. It happens in all leagues in the world. In the last match, we showed that we can score. We need to be determined and I am convinced that we can score agains” Mumbai City.”

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agency (Indo Asian News Service aka IANS).
