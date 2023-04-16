scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldSports

Super Cup: Hyderabad FC, Odisha FC to battle it out in a must-win clash (preview)

By Agency News Desk

Manjeri (Kerala), April 16 (IANS) In a must-win Super Cup 2023 clash in Group B, Hyderabad FC face Odisha FC at the Payyanad Stadium here on Monday. The two sides currently have four points each and the winners will make the semi-finals.

Hyderabad FC had a good season in the Indian Super League, where they finished in the second position with 13 wins in 20 matches. The Hyderabad side had one of the meanest defences in the entire league, as they conceded the least number of goals (16).

While expressing his opinion on whether the league standings during the 2022-23 season will determine the team’s confidence, Hyderabad FC head coach Manolo Marquez said: “I don’t think so. The Super Cup and the ISL are two completely different competitions. Sreenidi (Deccan) beat Kerala Blasters, but drew with Bengaluru FC. East Bengal FC drew against teams that finished higher than them in the league table. So I have no doubt that Odisha will be tough opponents for us in this game.”

In addition, the Spaniard also shed light on his side’s preparations ahead of the crucial tie.

“We had just three days to prepare for this game so there is not much that changes. It is similar to the bubble when we have very little time for recovery and we have to be ready again,” he explained.

On the contrary, Odisha FC delivered an underwhelming campaign where they finished sixth in the league table with nine wins. Moreover, they conceded twice as many goals as their counterparts from Hyderabad. Yet, their Super Cup campaign so far has been quite impressive.

In two games, Clifford Miranda’s men have conceded just once. Given their current standings in the group, they can make the last four with a draw, provided East Bengal defeat Aizawl FC by a margin of fewer than three goals.

Asked if that defensive record will help them during the clash against Hyderabad, Miranda stated,” It does help to have not conceded and kept a clean sheet. But there are other factors like the way we attack, the feelings of the players and how they are at that moment, which will give us confidence in what we are doing.”

The two sides faced each other during the ISL season and recorded a win and a loss each. In their last meeting at the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar, the Juggernauts registered a 3-1 win. Speaking about whether that result will give his side confidence, Miranda added, “What happened in Bhubaneswar is completely irrelevant. This is a different game altogether and both teams will have an equal chance of winning.

He concluded by saying,”I hope we come out as the better side.”

–IANS

ak/

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agency (Indo Asian News Service aka IANS). The content team can be contacted on ians@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms
Previous article
1st Test: Karunaratne, Mendis centuries help Sri Lanka take charge despite late wickets from Ireland
Next article
I want to keep on enhancing my performance with each passing competition and year: Neeraj Chopra
This May Also Interest You
Health & Lifestyle

Delhi HC upholds ban on gutka, pan masala for public health reasons

News

NTR Jr. hosts special dinner for James Farrell, VP International at Amazon Studios

Sports

Monte Carlo Masters: Djokovic makes winning return to action, advances to round three

Technology

Hackers steal 10TB Western Digital data, demand '8 figure' ransom

News

Nana Patekar set to make OTT debut as streaming space gets more crowded

Technology

HARMAN expands India footprint, to hire 200 people this year

Technology

Cybercriminals sell malicious Google Play apps for up to $20K using Darknet: Report

Health & Lifestyle

Superheated storms increasingly affect people's health: experts

Sports

Kerala deaf team wins IDCA 2nd Test National Cricket Championship

News

Indie artistes Anuv, Zaeden & Lisa say non-film music on the right track

Sports

Ukraine bans its national teams from competing with Russia and Belarus in all sporting events

Health & Lifestyle

Delhi hospital performs auto liver transplant on Kyrgyzstan woman

News

Tigmanshu Dhulia was actively involved in student activism at Allahabad University

Technology

China's chip imports drop 23% as US, India ramp up semiconductor manufacturing

Technology

Amadeus opens new engineering facility in India, to expand headcount

Health & Lifestyle

As Covid cases rise, it's back to masks in UP

Sports

Sapporo's bid to host Winter Olympics faces potential postponement

Health & Lifestyle

UP: 'Naubat Khana' now in ASI list of protected monuments

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial AT glamsham DOT com or marketing AT glamsham DOT com]

FOLLOW US