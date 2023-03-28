scorecardresearch
Super serve: Prime Volleyball League season 2 witnesses 55% increase in TV viewership

By News Bureau

New Delhi, March 28 (IANS) With an exciting 15-point format, innovations like super serves and super points, star-studded teams, and a plethora of celebrities including southern film superstars Vijay Deverakonda, Kalayani Priyadarshan and sporting royalty like PV Sindhu, Mayank Agarwal, Swiss Open Champion Satwiksairaj Rankireddy, Ashwini Ponnappa, Sajan Prakash in support, the season 2 of the Prime Volleyball League (PVL) proved to be a tremendous success, with a 55 per cent increase in TV viewership.

The RuPay Prime Volleyball League season 2 featuring the Ahmedabad Defenders, Bengaluru Torpedoes, Calicut Heroes, Chennai Blitz, Hyderabad Black Hawks, Kochi Blue Spikers, Kolkata Thunderbolts, and the Mumbai Meteors was aired on Sony Sports Network in English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, and Malayalam in the Indian subcontinent and globally on Volleyball World.

The total cumulative TV viewership across all matches and highlights for the season 2 of the league reached 206 million, as compared to 133 million from Season 1.

Interestingly, the league garnered almost equal interest from the female audiences with the gender split between Men and Women TV viewers being 58:42, showcasing a growing interest among women for the sport of volleyball.

Season 2 of the league was closely followed by people from UAE, USA, Canada, Nepal, Indonesia, Iran, Kuwait, Pakistan, Qatar, and Saudi Arabia among other nations. The key demographic of 18-34 was the most engaged group on social media for season 2 with over 40 percent participation.

Tuhin Mishra, Managing Director, Baseline Ventures and co-founder of the PVL expressed delight with the extraordinary success. “We have really hit it out of the park this time. We always knew we have a product that will capture the imagination of audiences. But to see the tremendous growth in terms of TV viewership and on social media was truly satisfying.”

–IANS

cs

BLACKPINK could perform at US state dinner for President of South Korea
India's tech SME sector revenue to reach $40 bn by FY30: Report
