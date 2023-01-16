scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldSports

Suryakumar will be an X-factor for India at 2023 ODI World Cup: Robin Uthappa

By News Bureau

The 32-year-old Suryakumar has been in sensational form and recently smashed his third T20I century during the series against Sri Lanka at Rajkot. However, despite his red hot form, he could find a place in the India’s side for the first two ODIs against the island nation before he became the part of the third game.

"In the upcoming World Cup, everyone can be an X-factor but I think right now at the top of my list is Surya Kumar Yadav. Although, he didn’t play much in the ODI series against Sri Lanka," Robin, who is representing Dubai Capitals at the ILT20, told IANS in an interview.

"I definitely feel like players, who are getting regular chances will be feeling the pressure to actually keep performing because if they don’t perform, they can’t keep Surya out for a long time," he added.

The 37-year old Uthappa feels Surya is currently batting on a different level.He also highlighted the certain skill of the batter, which makes him special.

"Surya is a multi-utility player, a very good timer of the ball and a sheer match-winner. He has been batting on a different level at the moment and is the only batter in that zone right home. As a team-mate, who has played with him in the past, I feel very happy for Surya because he has done a lot of hard work to reach this stage of his career," he said.

Asked about who should keep wickets for India in the ODIs, Robin said that KL Rahul should continue the role.

"KL Rahul has been doing really well at No 5 in ODIs with bat and even keeping wickets well despite not being a full-time keeper. So, I feel the team might back KL and when it comes to decide one it will be between Shubhman Gill and Ishan Kishan," the former India cricketer said.

Talking about the prospects of future captain, Robin said that India have many potential leadership options, going forward.

"See, there are lots of potential captaincy options for India. After Rohit Sharma, Hardik Pandya is definitely ahead in the pecking order but going forward may be Shreyas Iyer and Rishabh Pant can lead the side well," he said.

Uthappa also mentioned about the team team atmosphere at Dubai Capitals, which have players like Joe Root, Rovman Powell, Sikandar Raza and others, is fantastic

"The atmosphere within the team has been fantastic. The boys really got on well, I think we have got a great bunch of boys, a lot of them very highly experienced, real stalwarts in someone like Joe Root. So, the boys get along with each other, in fact they make the effort to get along with each other, which is very important," he concluded.

–IANS<br>ak/cs

Previous article
Siraj should have got joint 'Man of the Series' with Kohli, reckons Gambhir after pacers' 4-wicket haul in third ODI
Next article
Apple may use microLED displays in all devices after 2024
This May Also Interest You
Technology

Apple may use microLED displays in all devices after 2024

Sports

Siraj should have got joint 'Man of the Series' with Kohli, reckons Gambhir after pacers' 4-wicket haul in third ODI

Sports

We should be equally hard on Rohit Sharma, says Gautam Gambhir

Technology

Indian startups need to reserve cash, listen to customers to stay afloat

News

'Naatu Naatu' Keeravani says John Williams taught him the power for simplicity

News

'Naatu Naatu' Keeravani says John Williams taught him the power for simplicity

News

Reena Kapoor opens up about her passion for harmonium

Sports

Overall top-10 finish, two stage wins for Indian team at Dakar 2023

Technology

New Chromecast with Google TV may feature on Home app

News

CCA2023: Brendan Fraser says he was in 'wilderness' before 'The Whale'

News

'RRR' does a double; 'Everything Everywhere', 'Better Call Saul' register big wins

Sports

We can create something special for the future: NorthEast United FC's Vincenzo Annese

Sports

Not happy with the performance of my team: FC Goa head coach Pena

News

Bigg Boss 16: Sumbul Touqeer Khan says, “Tina Datta show me itni involve nahi rehti hai unka Shalin Bhanot ke saath zyada involvement hai”

Technology

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 may feature 'droplet' style hinge

Technology

Tweetbot faces outage again

News

Mera Bharat Mahan: S S Rajamouli at 28th Critics’ Choice Awards

News

S S Rajamouli can’t believe it: James Cameron analyses RRR with him

News

Critics’ Choice Awards: Best Picture for season’s favourite ‘Everything Everywhere…’

News

Critics’ Choice Awards: Cate Blanchett bags Best Actress honour for ‘Tar’

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial AT glamsham DOT com or marketing AT glamsham DOT com]

FOLLOW US