scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldSports

Swiss Open: Sindhu, Prannoy, Srikanth ousted; Shetty-Rankireddy reach quarters

By News Bureau

Basel, March 24 (IANS) India’s campaign in singles at the Swiss Open 2023 suffered a big jolt with two-time Olympic medallist PV Sindhu, former Men’s World No 1 Kidambi Srikanth and other top singles player HS Prannoy crashing out in Round of 16 stage.

Mithun Manjunath too went out at the pre-quarterfinal stage, thus leaving the men’s doubles pair of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty, the second seeds, remaining in the fray.

Sindhu, the defending champion, lost to Indonesia’s Putri Kusuma Wardani 21-15, 12-21, 21-18 in a hard-fought Round of 16 encounter. Sindhu, who overcome Jenjira Stadelmann of Switzerland in the opening round, bowed out on Thursday in a 59-minute encounter at St Jakobshalle here.

World No. 9 and fifth seed HS Prannoy lost 21-8, 21-8 to the unseeded Christo Popov of France. Prannoy had defeated All England Open finalist Shi Yu Qi of China to advance into men’s singles pre-quarterfinals before slumping to defeat on Thursday.

He joined Kidambi Srikanth and Mithun Manjunath on the sidelines.

Srikanth, the world No. 20 in the latest badminton rankings, went down 22-20, 21-17 to Hong Kong’s Cheuk Yiu Lee. Earlier, Mithun Manjunath crashed out after losing 21-19, 21-19 to Chia Hao Lee of Chinese Taipei.

Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty won 21-12, 17-21, 28-26 against Chinese Taipei pair Fang-Chih Lee and Fang-Jen Lee to advance into the quarter-finals.

The duo is the last remaining Indian challenge at this year’s Swiss Open badminton tournament.

–IANS

bsk

Previous article
Will never share US user data with China, says TikTok CEO
Next article
Euro 2024 Qualifiers: Ronaldo breaks record of world's most-capped male international
This May Also Interest You
Sports

Euro 2024 Qualifiers: Ronaldo breaks record of world's most-capped male international

Technology

Will never share US user data with China, says TikTok CEO

Technology

Ashneer Grover launches fantasy sports app CrickPe ahead of IPL

Technology

BYJU's, Aakash deny merger talks with rival Unacademy

News

Bollywood director Pradeep Sarkar, who made 'Parineeta', 'Mardaani', dies at 67

Sports

Hundred draft: Tim David, Tom Abell in top picks; David retained by Southern Brave via RTM

Sports

Football: Finnish businessman tables offer to buy Manchester United

News

When ‘The Elephant Whisperers’ director met Raghu, he had no control over his trunk

News

Rose Byrne and Seth Rogen starrer comedy series ‘Platonic’ first look

Technology

Legacy Twitter Blue badges to be removed from April 1, pay Rs 9,400 a year in India

Technology

Madhav Sheth accepts global role at realme, new India head yet to be announced

Health & Lifestyle

Delhi reports 117 new Covid cases

Sports

Jr Men's Zonal Hockey C'ships: Odisha, Kerala, UP, and AP win their matches

Sports

Football: UEFA open investigation into FC Barcelona match-fixing accusations

Sports

Poland defender Bereszynski to miss Euro 2024 qualifier against Czech Republic

Sports

Euro 2024 Qualifiers: Sevilla winger Gil out of Spain squad with muscle problem

Sports

Wessly Madhevere becomes third Zimbabwe player to take ODI hat-trick

Sports

Football: Five Dutch internationals leave training camp after virus outbreak

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial AT glamsham DOT com or marketing AT glamsham DOT com]

FOLLOW US