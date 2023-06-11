scorecardresearch
T. Natarajan to announce opening of cricket stadium on June 23 in TN's Salem

By Agency News Desk

Chennai, June 11 (IANS) Indian left-arm fast bowler T. Natarajan has announced his own cricket stadium, Natarajan Cricket Ground, at his hometown Chinnappampatti in Salem district of Tamil Nadu will be opened for the people on June 23.

Ace Indian wicket-keeper batsman, Dinesh Karthik will be the chief guest at the event. The inauguration of the cricket ground is scheduled at 9.30 a.m.

Chennai Super Kings, Chief Executive Officer, Kasi Viswanathan and filmstar Yogi Babu will also be present on the occasion.

Natarajan in a Twitter post on Saturday said, “Extremely delighted to announce the opening of my dream-come-true project ‘Natarajan Cricket Ground’ on June 23, 2023 at Chinnappampatti, Salem district.”

Natarajan , a fast bowler from Chinnappampatti village of Salem district, has come up the hard way and has played for India in one Test, two One- Day Internationals and four T20 matches.

He is a regular at the Indian Premier League (IPL) tournaments and has represented Sunrisers Hyderabad. In the Tamil Premier League (TPL), he is representing Ballsy Trichy.

–IANS

aal/khz/

