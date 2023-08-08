scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldSports

Teaming up with Unicef, Sachin bats for nutrition of Sri Lankan kids

By Agency News Desk

Colombo, Aug 8 (IANS) Cricket legend and the Unicef South Asia Regional Goodwill Ambassador, Sachin Tendulkar joined the world’s children’s charity organisation to help 3.9 million Sri Lankan people, including children, who are struggling to get adequate food.

Tendulkar is on a visit to Sri Lanka meeting children and parents impacted by the Covid-19 pandemic and the 2022 economic crisis.

The cricket legend recalled warm memories associated with Sri Lanka during his earlier visits, both as a cricketer and as part of his engagements with Unicef in 2015. He lauded the efforts of all government and non-government organisations in their efforts towards bringing a positive change despite challenging environments.

During the field mission, he visited a pre-school, supported by Unicef’s ongoing mid-day school meal programme, and helped serve nutrient-rich food to children.

Since August 2022, the UN agency’s midday meal programme has been providing nutritious meals to 50,000 pre-school children in nearly 1,400 schools across the country.

The meal programme has also helped boost pre-school attendance.

“Children require a nutrient-rich diet and quality education to reach their full potential. By investing in their education and nutrition, we are not only investing in their future but also every country’s future,” said Tendulkar.

At another school, he observed teaching and learning activities for grade 3 children where many students shared their desire to stay in school and follow their dreams.

He then joined the senior schoolgirls and boys on the pitch for a game of cricket.

“The children I spoke with, are showing great tenacity, and their hope for a better future remains strong. We need to continue supporting them so they keep achieving their goals,” Tendulkar added.

Healso visited Indian origin Tamil families living in tea plantations, to understand their lives better.

As part of the support for economic recovery, Unicef provided cash transfers to more than 110,000 families with children up to two years of age to buy nutritious foods and other vital supplies needed for their children.

Tendulkar also took time to speak to a group of young people from Sri Lanka, in a close ‘Cricket Catch-Ups’ session during which he shared his experiences growing up, in overcoming obstacles, remaining resilient and focused in pursuing his goal.

These youngsters are part of the Unicef-supported Children’s Club network of the Department of Probation and Child Care Services.

Tendulkar was appointed as the first Unicef Regional Goodwill Ambassador for South Asia in 2013.

–IANS

sfl/ksk

6
Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Rekha: For Rakesh Roshan, Indian woman is original superwoman
Next article
'AP Dhillon: First of a Kind' 'preview' shows unknown side of music icon as simple Punjabi guy
This May Also Interest You
News

Vir Das in ‘Call Me Bae’ alongside Ananya Pandey and Gurfateh Pirzada

News

Gal Gadot speaks Telugu in Q&A session with Alia Bhatt, surprising people

News

Adam Devine says Marvel has 'ruined' genre of Hollywood comedy movies

News

Jennifer Aniston turns off Insta comments amid Jamie Foxx's anti-Semitic controversy

Sports

Spanish cycling legend Federico Bahamontes passes away

News

Panther collabs with Spectra for 'Samajh Rahi Hai': It's ode to special girl

News

Zoe Terakes responds to Kuwait's ban on 'Talk To Me', says they're just someone who got the role

Technology

MobiKwik posts 181% increase in adjusted EBITDA in Q1, aims 2X growth in FY24

Technology

Zoom changes policy that uses customer's data to train AI models

Technology

Don't invest in unlicensed crypto platforms, Hong Kong regulator warns people

Technology

EU opens in-depth probe into Adobe’s $20 bn Figma acquisition

Sports

Hockey India appoints Herman Kruis to oversee preparations ahead of Junior World Cup 2023

News

Fans refuse to accept Ranveer Singh replacing Shah Rukh Khan in Don 3

Sports

New home, new faces and need for European success for Barca in new season (preview)

News

'AP Dhillon: First of a Kind' 'preview' shows unknown side of music icon as simple Punjabi guy

News

Rekha: For Rakesh Roshan, Indian woman is original superwoman

Fashion n Lifestyle

Shehnaaz Gill looks stunning in a green above-knee-length fringe dress with plunging neckline

News

Ayushmann Khurrana calls 'Dream Girl 2' laugh riot: Never a dull moment on set

glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US