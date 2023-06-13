Teenager Robert Renan earns Brazil call-up for friendlies

Rio de Janeiro, June 13 (IANS) Uncapped Zenit Saint-Petersburg center-back Robert Renan has been drafted into Brazil’s squad for friendlies against Guinea and Senegal, the South American country’s football confederation said.

The 19-year-old replaces Fluminense defender Nino, who was ruled out with a hamstring injury, a Xinhua report said.

Renan impressed Brazil’s interim manager Ramon Menezes with his performances in the Russian Premier League and this year’s under-20 World Cup in Argentina.

The five-time world champions will meet Guinea in Barcelona on June 17 and Senegal in Lisbon three days later.

The fixtures will be Brazil’s final outings before South America’s 2026 World Cup qualifiers begin in September.

