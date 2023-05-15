scorecardresearch
Telangana CM announces Rs 2.5 crore for Chess Grandmaster Praneeth

Hyderabad, May 15 (IANS) Telangana Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao on Monday announced Rs 2.5 crore for 16-year-old Uppala Praneeth who has been conferred grandmaster title by World Chess Federation.

The Chief Minister expressed his delight that Praneeth gained international fame in chess at a very young age.

KCR, as Rao is popularly known, called Praneeth and his parents to the Secretariat on Monday and blessed the grandmaster. He congratulated Praneeth’s parents who worked hard and trained him well. The Chief Minister said that Praneeth’s passion and hard work made him a Grandmaster.

He hoped Praneeth will reach more heights and bring laurels and fame to Telangana state and also to India in the future.

On this occasion, the Chief Minister announced Rs 2.5 crore to Praneeth to undergo training and for other expenses.

He said that Praneeth’s rise as a grand master is proof that the state government is providing incentives to the sportspersons and the measures taken for the development of the sports field are yielding good results.

KCR also congratulated Veerlapalli Nandita, 19, on being recognised as a ‘Woman Candidate Master’ by the World Chess Federation and announced Rs 50 lakh to her to undergo advanced training and for other expenses. He wished Nandita to reach many heights at the international level.

