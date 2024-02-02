scorecardresearch
Thailand Masters: Ashmita Chaliha in first-ever semis on BWF World Tour

By Agency News Desk

New Delhi, Feb 2 (IANS) Indian women’s singles shuttler Ashmita Chaliha entered her first semifinal in a BWF World Tour event after she defeated Indonesia’s Ester Nurumi Tri Wardoyo 21-14, 19-21, 21-13 in quarterfinals of Thailand Masters 2024 in Bangkok on Friday.

She will be up against the winner between Supanida Katethong and Chinese Taipei’s Wen Chi Hsu in the semifinal of the BWF World Tour Super 300 event on Saturday.

She is the lone surviving Indian shuttler in the tournament as the others crashed out at the quarterfinals stage.

Among other Indians in the fray in the event being played at the Nimibutr Stadium in Thailand’s capital, India’s Treesa Jolly and Gayatri Gopichand lost to Indonesia’s fourth seeds Febriana Dwipuji Kusuma and Amallia Cahaya Pratiwi in three games. The Indian pair lost 12-21, 21-17, 21-23 in a hard-fought encounter that lasted over an hour.

In singles, National Champion Mithun Manjunath went down to Mark Caljouw of the Netherlands

19-21, 15-21 in 44 minutes.

–IANS

bsk/

