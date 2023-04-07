scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldSports

Three int'l teams to compete in Air Force hockey meet

By Agency News Desk

Chandigarh, April 7 (IANS) The Indian Air Force Sports Control Board (AFSCB) is going to organise the fourth Arjan Singh Memorial hockey tournament from April 10 to 15 at the Raghbir Singh Bhola hockey stadium in 3 BRD of the Air Force station here.

Twelve teams, including Bangladesh Air Force, Sri Lanka Air Force, and Royal Air Force (UK), will participate the tournament, making it an international affair. The matches will be played on a league-cum-knockout basis. Cash awards will be given to the winner and the runner-up teams.

The tournament is organised every year in memory of the late Marshal Arjan Singh, whose passion for hockey was well-known. He was an inspiration for air warriors not only to lead from the front in wars, but also in the field of sports.

The Indian Air Force has been consistently producing athletes who have represented India at various international competitions and brought laurels to the nation and for the force.

The Air Officer Commanding-in-Chief (AOC-in-C), Maintenance Command, Nagpur, will be the chief guest for the opening ceremony on April 10, while the Chief of Air Staff will preside over the closing ceremony on April 15.

The Punjab Police hockey team was the winner of the first Arjan Singh Memorial tournament in 2018.

Besides the three international teams, the other teams participating in the fourth edition are: Indian Army, Indian Navy, Indian Railways, Punjab Police, Rail Coach Factory of Kapurthala, Central Industrial Security Force, Chandigarh XI, Indian Oil and Indian Air Force.

–IANS

vg/arm

Previous article
After health scare, TV actress Neha Madra blessed with baby girl
Next article
IPL 2023: Batting a concern for Mumbai Indians ahead of first home clash of the season
This May Also Interest You
Sports

IPL 2023: Batting a concern for Mumbai Indians ahead of first home clash of the season

News

After health scare, TV actress Neha Madra blessed with baby girl

Health & Lifestyle

Pregnant women suffer uneasiness due to wrong diagnosis in Bihar

Sports

Suryakumar Yadav is the sort of player that can win you a World Cup: Ricky Ponting

Sports

Football: Chennaiyin FC name 28-member squad for Super Cup 2023

Sports

IPL 2023: Sunrisers Hyderabad win toss, elect to bat first against Lucknow Super Giants

Technology

WhatsApp may allow users share status updates to FB Stories

News

‘Ajay Devgn gives least instructions & gets best out of actors,’ says Chetan Sharma

Sports

IPL 2023: What I always look for is to make as many runs in Power-play as possible, says Wriddhiman Saha

News

Disha Patani wishes 'Kung Fu Yoga' co-star Jackie Chan on his b'day, shares pics

Sports

IPL 2023: We are hoping to string a few victories, says Delhi Capitals' fast bowling coach James Hopes

Technology

Government's Blockchain project to explore potential of Web3

Health & Lifestyle

Moonlighting poses risk to brain and heart, warn doctors

News

Sonali Bendre: I married my best friend

Health & Lifestyle

Goa ready to fight Covid battle yet again, says Vishwajit Rane

News

‘The Rule has begun’ ‘Pushpa 2’ makers say it with slick video; Allu Arjun on fire

Technology

ChatGPT like an 'alien intelligence' but lacks human-like reasoning: Rosedale

News

Shivika, Aashay don the looks of Madhuri Dixit & Salman Khan from ‘Hum Aapke Hain Koun’

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial AT glamsham DOT com or marketing AT glamsham DOT com]

FOLLOW US