U19 Women's T20 World Cup: Irwin replaces injured Hamilton in New Zealand's squad

Potchefstroom, Jan 23 (IANS) The Event Technical Committee of the inaugural edition of the ICC Under-19 Women’s T20 World Cup 2023 has approved Emma Irwin as a replacement for an injured Antonia Hamilton in the New Zealand squad.

Emma has been named as a replacement after Antonia, the right-handed batter, suffered an injury to her foot while fielding in New Zealand’s Super Six win over Rwanda on Saturday. The injury has now ruled her out of the remainder of the tournament.

The replacement of a player requires the approval of the Event Technical Committee before the replacement player can be officially added to the squad.

The Event Technical committee of the ICC U19 Women’s T20 World Cup 2023 consists of Sarah Edgar (Chair), ICC Senior Manager Event Operations, Snehal Pradhan, ICC Women’s Cricket Manager, Sivuyile Mqingwana, Tournament Director, Claire Terblanche, (Cricket South Africa), Lydia Greenway (Independent), Stacy-Ann King (Independent).

New Zealand carried forward four points from the group stage to the Super Six phase and the win against Rwanda carries them to six points in Group 2. Their next match in Super Six is against Pakistan on Tuesday in Potchefstroom.

The top two teams from each Super Six group will make it to the semi-finals. The team to top Group 1 will take on the second-placed team in Group 2, with the runners-up in Group 1 playing the Group 2 table-topper.

If teams finish on equal points in the Super Six groups, the teams to progress to the semi-finals will be decided by “the greatest number of wins in its Super Six Group” as per tournament playing conditions.

–IANS

