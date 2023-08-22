scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldSports

Ultimate Table Tennis welcomes Jaipur Patriots as newest franchise

By Agency News Desk

Mumbai, Aug 22 (IANS) Ultimate Table Tennis on Tuesday announced Jaipur Patriots as the seventh franchise and the latest addition to the league’s dynamic franchise roster.

Jaipur Patriots will join Goa Challengers, Chennai Lions, Dabang Delhi TTC, U Mumba TT, Bengaluru Smashers and Puneri Paltan Table Tennis for Season 5. The franchisee will extend the league’s reach to a state and enable further popularisation of the sport

in the country.

The franchise-based league, promoted by Niraj Bajaj and Vita Dani under the auspices of the Table Tennis Federation of India (TTFI), successfully concluded its fourth season in July and continues to grow in stature with the addition of another franchise.

“We are thrilled to announce the addition of Jaipur Patriots to UTT. The inclusion of a seventh team will enhance the level of competition. The way UTT has shaped up over the years, we expect only bigger and better seasons ahead,” said UTT promoter Niraj Bajaj.

“Ultimate Table Tennis welcomes World of Krida Pvt Ltd to the family. Their inclusion is a testament to how UTT has grown over the years and how it will continue to grow. We are committed to promoting the game of table tennis and we believe that Jaipur Patriots will help us take the sport to a new region,” added Co-promoter Vita Dani.

Franchise co-owner Parina Parekh said: “We at World of Krida Pvt. Ltd. are proud to expand the Patriots family with the addition of our team Jaipur Patriots in the Ultimate Table Tennis. As an organisation our aim is to expand the reach of various sports in India and globally. With the addition of Jaipur Patriots in the UTT, we are confident that in the near future we will not only be the platform for the best paddling talents from the state in the league but for the sport nationally.”

Ultimate Table Tennis has been a game-changer for Indian table tennis since its inception in 2017. Besides providing a much-needed world-class platform to Indian paddlers and bringing the top international stars to India, the league has also proved to be a dynamic tournament in the sport’s global ecosystem.

–IANS

bc

2
Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Drake reveals 'For All the Dogs' album cover designed by his son Adonis
Next article
Japan's Seiko suffers data breach, BlackCat takes responsibility
This May Also Interest You
Technology

Japan's Seiko suffers data breach, BlackCat takes responsibility

News

Drake reveals 'For All the Dogs' album cover designed by his son Adonis

News

Yami Gautam says actor's work speaks for itself

News

Anupam Kher: 'I remember dialogues when there are emotions involved in it'

News

Police complaint against Prakash Raj for 'objectionable' Chandrayaan tweet

News

Nushrratt Bharuccha: Didn't know I could do so much acting

Technology

WhatsApp widely rolling out video message feature on iOS

Technology

Homegrown crypto exchange CoinDCX lays off 12% of its workforce

Health & Lifestyle

Doctors successfully perform 1st bone marrow transplant at Safdarjung Hospital

Health & Lifestyle

Screen time over 4 hours linked to delays in speech, problem-solving in babies: Study

News

Kumar Sanu to judge singing show Indian Idol 14!

News

'Kaisi Yeh Yaariaan' renewed for 5th season

Technology

Chandrayaan-3: Nation gearing up for Rs 600 crore mission’s '19 minutes of terror'

Sports

'Never dreamed of debuting directly…', says Tilak Varma after Asia Cup selection

News

Teenage drama ‘School Friends’; a tale of young and free hearts

News

Lady Gaga reflects on her struggle as 'incredibly insecure' teen

Sports

A week of suspense and excitement for Indians

News

Neeraj Pandey’s ‘Khakee: The Bihar Chapter’ set to return with second season

glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US