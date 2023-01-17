scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldSports

UP wrestler operated upon for complex ligament injury

By News Bureau

Lucknow, Jan 17 (IANS) Noted wrestler Sumit Kumar underwent a complicated surgery at the Apex Trauma Centre of Sanjay Gandhi Postgraduate Institute of Medical Sciences (SGPGIMS), for severe ligament injury.

Sumit Kumar is a state level 60-kg category wrestling champion.

He sustained the Anterior Cruciate Ligament (ACL) injury in the left knee during a tournament in October 2022.

Often described as a sportsperson’s torment, the condition involves injury to either of the two cruciate ligaments in the knee area.

Dr Pulak Sharma, orthopaedic surgeon at SGPGI Apex Trauma Centre, said, “Injury to the ACL is commonly seen in fast paced and high impact activities, particularly sports. Therefore, sports-persons form the biggest chunk of its sufferers. However, among sportspersons too, those in contact sports like wrestling are the bigger sufferers as they face a higher degree of fatalities.”

After trying different doctors in Varanasi and other districts over the past two months, Kumar reached SGPGI in the New Year. Here, doctors planned a surgery to relieve him of the trouble which had brought his activity in life and profession to a standstill.

Dr Pulak said, “The procedure which began with testing involved undertaking micro incisions to navigate to the affected area and removal of the injured ligament. Thereafter, we extracted a spare ligament and fixed it to the target area. The procedure went as planned and helped the patient.

“The target here was not to make the patient walk again. It was to ensure that he regains the state in which he is able to brave insults over his body including the affected part in his sports like before. Therefore, the right kind of physiotherapy sessions were provided to achieve the goal.”

The patient was sent home on Monday.

–IANS

amita/dpb

Previous article
Over 37.67 mn people vaccinated for Covid-19 in Myanmar
Next article
Apple may launch new MacBook Pro on Jan 17
This May Also Interest You
Technology

Google's Clock app now lets users record alarm sounds

Sports

ILT20: Robin Uthappa becomes first player to receive Green Belt after his fantastic innings of 79 runs off 46 balls

Sports

Andrey Rublev defeats Dominic Thiem in Melbourne Opener

Technology

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 may feature 108MP camera, S Pen slot

Technology

Apple may launch new MacBook Pro on Jan 17

Health & Lifestyle

Over 37.67 mn people vaccinated for Covid-19 in Myanmar

Health & Lifestyle

China's Covid death data underestimate true toll: Report

Sports

Indian women's hockey team registers stellar 5-1 win over South Africa

Sports

ILT20: Vince scores half-century as Gulf Giants beat Dubai Capitals by 6 wickets

News

Pallavi Joshi injured on sets of ‘The Vaccine War’ in Hyd

Sports

Hockey World Cup: France beat South Africa 2-1, remain in contention for QF spot

Sports

India Open: Sen, Sindhu excited about home support in 'bigger than ever' event

Sports

Table tennis: China bags four titles at WTT Contender Durban

Technology

'Will you put in same regime as in Europe': SC on Google plea against CCI penalty

Sports

ILT20 introduces unique player awards; Green Belt for highest scorer, White for top wicket-taker

Sports

Hockey World Cup: Australia score late goal to secure 3-3 draw with Argentina

Technology

WEF Centre for the fourth Industrial Revolution to come up in Hyderabad

Sports

ARC Silver Stick Cup: Dynamix Achievers, Mayfair Polo secure wins on first day

Sports

All India Snooker Open: Laxman Rawat edges past Aditya Mehta to win title

News

After Bitta Karate in 'The Kashmir Files', Chinmay Mandlekar returns to play Godse

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial AT glamsham DOT com or marketing AT glamsham DOT com]

FOLLOW US