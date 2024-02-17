HomeWorldSports

USA women clinch 8th world water polo title

By Agency News Desk

Doha, Feb 17 (IANS) The United States women’s water polo team secured their eighth world title by narrowly defeating Hungary 8-7 in the final match at the World Aquatics Championships on Friday.

Heading into the fourth quarter, the final was deadlocked at 5-5. However, the U.S. rallied with crucial goals from Rachel Fattal, Maggie Steffens, and Ryann Neushul, propelling them to an 8-5 lead. Despite Hungary’s late surge, the U.S. held on to secure the victory with a final score of 8-7.

This victory also marks the United States’ fifth title in the last six World Aquatics Championships, solidifying their reputation as a powerhouse in water polo.

Earlier in the day, Spain secured the bronze medal by defeating Greece 10-9.

–IANS

Previous article
Bradley Cooper says cold baths help him stay focused
Next article
Marcus Stoinis ruled out from NZ T20I series, Aaron Hardie named replacement
Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
RELATED ARTICLES

Just In

About Glamsham.com

glamsham.com® (since 1999) is an English language news / information platform with an aim to connect with people with information about the entertainment industry.

FOLLOW US