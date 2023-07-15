scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldSports

UTT: Chennai Lions aim to continue winning form, face U Mumba TT (preview)

By Agency News Desk

Pune, July 15 (IANS) Defending champions Chennai Lions were at their imperious best in the first tie of the Ultimate Table Tennis (UTT) Season 4 and will look to continue their winning form as they take on U Mumba TT at the Shiv Chhatrapati Sports Complex, here on Sunday.

Chennai Lions defeated Puneri Paltan Table Tennis by 10-5 team points in their first tie where ace paddler Achanta Sharath Kamal continuously produced swashbuckling shots to blank his opponent and give his franchise a positive start in the league.

He will remain a key player for the defending champions against U Mumba TT as well, while Sutirtha Mukherjee, Payas Jain and Prapti Sen will take inspiration from the ace Indian shuttler to give their best in the tie.

“Sharath Kamal is our most senior player and the way he played and we performed as a team in the last tie has given us a lot of confidence going into the next tie against U Mumba TT. We are the defending champions and it gives us a lot of confidence when we play against any opponent,” said Sutirtha ahead of the tie.

Yangzi Liu and Benedikt Duda bring international flavour to the franchise and have been in fine form in the Ultimate Table Tennis Season 4.

On the other hand, U Mumba TT also made a fiery start in Season 4 as they registered a come-from-behind victory by 10-5 against Bengaluru Smashers who have stars like Manika Batra in their ranks.

Manav Thakkar was on top of his game in the last tie and will pose a big threat to Chennai Lions’ title defence with his fighting spirit, while Lily Zhang has also brought her A game to the table in the ongoing Season.

“The team spirit and environment in U Mumba TT are really good. I am super excited to be here and play some really good table tennis. I am looking forward to another enthralling tie,” stated Lily Zhang.

World No. 18 Aruna Quadri and Diya Chitale fought bravely in the previous tie despite facing a defeat in the first game of their respective matches. They will be a challenge for Chennai Lions as they possess the right combination of speed and precision to defeat any opponent.

Meanwhile, Mouma Das and Sudhanshu Grover are also exciting prospects for U Mumba TT in the upcoming tie of Season 4.

–IANS

ak/

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Ranbir Kapoor allegedly 'harassed' by a biker; fans call it 'stupid'
Next article
Old rival Janet Jackson reaches out to Madonna to wish her well
This May Also Interest You
News

Old rival Janet Jackson reaches out to Madonna to wish her well

News

Ranbir Kapoor allegedly 'harassed' by a biker; fans call it 'stupid'

News

Kriti opens up on loving butterflies to explain production house's name

News

Shanaya Kapoor, Zahrah Khan to make their pan-India debuts in Mohanlal's 'Vrushabha'

Sports

Avinash Sable returns for his third Diamond League appearance this season

Sports

Ponting lauds Yashavi, feels Ruturaj could also be serious Test match player

Technology

Meta blocks EU-based users from accessing Threads via VPN

Technology

Reverse 28% GST, segregate skill gaming from gambling: 127 gaming leaders to govt

Others

Muslim artists from Bollywood to present a song to PM Narendra Modi, recording of ‘Bharat Ka Amrit Kaal’ completed

News

Comic con panel for 'Dune Part 2' cancelled amid ongoing WGA, SAG-AFTRA strikes

Sports

Alcaraz, Djokovic vie for World No. 1 in Wimbledon final

News

'MTV Roadies' to witness 6 eliminations in first episode of the journey

News

Ryan Gosling's kids are confused about him playing Ken in 'Barbie'

News

Christopher McQuarrie and Tom Cruise explain Cruise's death-defying bike stunt in 'MI7'

News

Bruce Willis almost died during the first day of filming 'Die Hard', reveals new book

Sports

Indian team will enjoy Chennai atmosphere as much as we did in 2007, says Shivendra Singh

News

Bigg Boss OTT 2: Pooja Bhatt calls and Jiya Shankar a ‘slow poison’

Sports

US Open: Lakshya Sen reaches semis, Sindhu bows out

glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US