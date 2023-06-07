Vikram Partap Singh signs three-year contract extension with Mumbai City FC

Mumbai, June 7 (IANS) Mumbai City FC on Wednesday announced that Vikram Partap Singh has signed a three-year contract extension, keeping him with the Islanders until May 2026.

The 21-year-old prodigious attacker played a crucial role in Mumbai City’s highly successful ISL League Shield-winning campaign last season as he established himself as a core member of Des Buckingham’s squad.

Capable of playing on the wings and down the middle in attack, Vikram chipped in with 5 goals in the 2022-23 campaign, including a crucial late winner against Jamshedpur FC in the league before scoring against the same opposition once again in the Club Playoffs.

“I’m really excited to continue my journey with Mumbai City. In the last three years, I’ve grown as a footballer, learnt so many valuable life lessons and as a youngster, I could not have asked for more. I’ve had the privilege of working under someone like Des Buckingham and also the support of some of the best players in the country,” said Vikram in a media release.

“I still have a lot to learn, a lot to prove and committing three more years to Mumbai City was an easy decision for me and my family. I want to keep developing, contribute much more to my team and more importantly, win more titles for the Club and for our fans,” he added.

Born in Chandigarh, Vikram began his journey in the game as a youngster at the Chandigarh Football Academy before moving up to senior football in 2018, playing for and even captaining the Indian Arrows.

He gained a reputation as one of the most promising young footballers in the nation with a keen eye for goal as he netted five times in 27 games for Indian Arrows over the course of two seasons. His exploits in the I-League were noticed as Vikram made the move to Mumbai City FC ahead of the 2020-21 season at just 18.

Vikram has made waves at the U-16, U-17, and U-20 levels for the Indian national team, playing a key role in India’s impressive showing in the 2018 AFC U-16 Championship. The 21-year old has been called up to the senior side as well but is yet to make his international debut.

“To secure Vikram for another three seasons is wonderful for the club and continues one of our key aims of developing the best young Indian players. The learning and understanding Vikram has been able to demonstrate in the past two seasons combined with the impact he has shown in games is an exciting prospect for everyone involved,” said Des Buckingham, head coach of Mumbai City FC.

“I am very happy to continue having the ability to coach such a dynamic player who will undoubtedly be an important part of our team both short and now long term,” he added.

