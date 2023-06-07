scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldSports

Vikram Partap Singh signs three-year contract extension with Mumbai City FC

By Agency News Desk

Mumbai, June 7 (IANS) Mumbai City FC on Wednesday announced that Vikram Partap Singh has signed a three-year contract extension, keeping him with the Islanders until May 2026.

The 21-year-old prodigious attacker played a crucial role in Mumbai City’s highly successful ISL League Shield-winning campaign last season as he established himself as a core member of Des Buckingham’s squad.

Capable of playing on the wings and down the middle in attack, Vikram chipped in with 5 goals in the 2022-23 campaign, including a crucial late winner against Jamshedpur FC in the league before scoring against the same opposition once again in the Club Playoffs.

“I’m really excited to continue my journey with Mumbai City. In the last three years, I’ve grown as a footballer, learnt so many valuable life lessons and as a youngster, I could not have asked for more. I’ve had the privilege of working under someone like Des Buckingham and also the support of some of the best players in the country,” said Vikram in a media release.

“I still have a lot to learn, a lot to prove and committing three more years to Mumbai City was an easy decision for me and my family. I want to keep developing, contribute much more to my team and more importantly, win more titles for the Club and for our fans,” he added.

Born in Chandigarh, Vikram began his journey in the game as a youngster at the Chandigarh Football Academy before moving up to senior football in 2018, playing for and even captaining the Indian Arrows.

He gained a reputation as one of the most promising young footballers in the nation with a keen eye for goal as he netted five times in 27 games for Indian Arrows over the course of two seasons. His exploits in the I-League were noticed as Vikram made the move to Mumbai City FC ahead of the 2020-21 season at just 18.

Vikram has made waves at the U-16, U-17, and U-20 levels for the Indian national team, playing a key role in India’s impressive showing in the 2018 AFC U-16 Championship. The 21-year old has been called up to the senior side as well but is yet to make his international debut.

“To secure Vikram for another three seasons is wonderful for the club and continues one of our key aims of developing the best young Indian players. The learning and understanding Vikram has been able to demonstrate in the past two seasons combined with the impact he has shown in games is an exciting prospect for everyone involved,” said Des Buckingham, head coach of Mumbai City FC.

“I am very happy to continue having the ability to coach such a dynamic player who will undoubtedly be an important part of our team both short and now long term,” he added.

–IANS

ak/

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
66% of malware delivered via PDF files in malicious emails: Report
Next article
WTC Final: Travis Head's counterattacking fifty powers Australia to 170/3 at Tea
This May Also Interest You
Sports

WTC Final: Travis Head's counterattacking fifty powers Australia to 170/3 at Tea

Technology

66% of malware delivered via PDF files in malicious emails: Report

Sports

Chinese Snooker Association vows to issue harsh punishment towards players over match-fixing

Sports

Haddad Maia upsets Jabeur; becomes first Brazilian woman to enter French Open semis in Open Era

Sports

WTC Final: India would have wanted Ashwin to spin ball away from Australian left-handers, says Ponting

Sports

Charge sheet against Brij Bhushan by June 15, WFI elections by June 30: Anurag Thakur

Sports

WTC Final: It was short-sighted to drop Ravi Ashwin

Sports

Players' desire for growth gets wings with the launch of Premier Handball League

Sports

Players' desire for growth gets wings with the launch of Premier Handball League (Ld)

Sports

'Govt has asked for time till June 15; we are hopeful of justice', says Bajrang Punia

Sports

"Little bit of a kick in the teeth to other spinners playing county cricket": Hussain on Moeen Ali's Test return

Health & Lifestyle

Meta urged to pull recalled pillows linked to 10 infant deaths from FB Marketplace

Health & Lifestyle

12th edition of Drukyul's Literature Festival scheduled for August 4-6

News

Dua Lipa wins bid to dismiss lawsuit over 'Levitating' copyright

Health & Lifestyle

Global Alzheimer's disease market to reach $13.7bn by 2030: Report

News

How Mahesh Bhatt guided Papon through the emotions while recording 'Woh Kahani'

News

Vijay Varma lands in Kyrgyzstan for shoot of his next film

Technology

Indian-origin professor awarded 'Dutch Nobel Prize'

glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US