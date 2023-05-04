scorecardresearch
Virat Kohli highlights "the real boss" of cricket through his latest social media post

By Agency News Desk

New Delhi, May 4 (IANS) Talismanic Royal Challengers Bangalore batter Virat Kohli took to social media to share an old interview of legendary West Indies batter Sir Vivian Richards along with the caption which was highlighted as “The Real Boss”.

In the interview done by Cricket District handle, Richards talked about his desire to play in T20 leagues like the Indian Premier League (IPL) after he was done playing Test cricket if such a concept existed during his playing career.

“Oh, that’s what I said. In terms of, after you are done with your chores (playing red-ball cricket) in IPL or CPL. Oh, man! I would have loved that,” he said.

Richards was considered one of the most ferocious strikers of the ball, seen through his strike rate of 86.07 in Test matches and 90.02 in ODIs. The 71-year-old played his last Test against England in 1991.

Kohli was recently fined 100 per cent of his match fee for breaching the IPL Code of Conduct during his team’s match against Lucknow Super Giants at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium on Monday, following an animated and fiery post-match spat with Gautam Gambhir, who’s the mentor of the Lucknow team, which was known as a breach of the Level 2 offence under Article 2.21.

He will be next seen in action in IPL 2023 when Bangalore play against Delhi Capitals at the Arun Jaitley Stadium on May 6.

