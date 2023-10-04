Volunteers gear up for 37th National Games Goa 2023

Panaji, Oct 4 (IANS) The excitement is palpable as Goa prepares to host the 37th National Games from October 25 to November 9, 2023. The multi-discipline sporting extravaganza promises to be a momentous event, with 43 sports disciplines including 5 indigenous sports – Mallakhamb, Kalaripayattu, Gatka, Lagori and yoga; and over 8000 plus athletes set to captivate the nation.

The National Games Organising Committee (NGOC) andThe Sports Authority of Goa are leaving no stone unturned to ensure the success of this grand spectacle. At the heart of this preparation is the recruitment of dedicated volunteers who will play a pivotal role in making history at the Goa Premier Sporting Event.

As the clock ticks down to the start of the 37th National Games, the National Games Organizing Committee (NGOC) is actively recruiting volunteers. These individuals, drawn from the vibrant youth of Goa, will not only represent the state but also contribute to Goa’s reputation as a world-famous tourist destination.

The role of these volunteers is indispensable, as they will be the backbone of the National Games, ensuring its smooth execution. With numerous milestones already achieved, the NGOC is now launching an online application form for volunteers. This digital platform will allow those who previously registered offline to verify and update their information, eliminating any potential anonymity issues.

A staggering 3000 plus volunteers from Goa are expected to participate in this historic event. The NGOC, with active support from the Department of Higher Education Goa, has opened volunteer registration to higher education institutions across the state. The response from Goa’s youth has been overwhelming, showcasing their enthusiasm and commitment to the success of the 37th National Games Goa 2023.

The Director of Higher Education Goa has assured complete support to the NGOC, recognizing the significance of this event. These selected volunteers will be deployed across all venues throughout the duration of the games, ensuring that every aspect runs seamlessly.

The 37th National Games Goa 2023 will witness athletes from every corner of India competing in a diverse range of sporting disciplines. It’s not just a regional event; it’s a national showcase of talent and unity. The Sports Authority of Goa extends an open invitation to all to join in celebrating the spirit of sportsmanship and unity that this event represents.

The organising committee acknowledges the immense contribution that volunteers make to the success of the National Games. Their dedication and passion for sports and community service are invaluable. The Sports Authority of Goa looks forward to working closely with these volunteers to create a memorable National Games Goa 2023.

–IANS

cs