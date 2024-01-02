Wednesday, January 3, 2024
We do not recognise ad-hoc panel, will conduct Nationals: Sanjay Singh

Sanjay Singh has said he does not recognise the ad-hoc panel appointed by the Indian Olympic Association (IOA),

Sanjay Singh
New Delhi, Jan 2 (IANS) Suspended Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief Sanjay Singh has said he does not recognise the ad-hoc panel appointed by the Indian Olympic Association (IOA), declaring that WFI will proceed with conducting the national championships.

Days after Singh won the election for the WFI president’s post, the Sports Ministry suspended the Wrestling body over the announcement to hold U15 and U20 nationals and has asked IOA to establish a temporary panel to oversee the operations of the WFI.

“The ad-hoc committee was established without consulting me or other elected members of the WFI. Hence, we do not recognise this panel,” said Singh while speaking to a News Channel.

The 3-member panel, chaired by Bhupinder Singh Bajwa, who holds the position of president in the Wushu Association of India, with Olympian in hockey MM Somaya and former international shuttler Manjusha Kanwar being the other two members, earlier declared the dates for the wrestling nationals, confirming that the tournament is scheduled to take place from February 2 to 5 in Jaipur.

However, Singh said that an executive committee meeting would be called during which the entire federation will collectively make decisions on how the Nationals will be conducted.

He further said that the meeting will be held in New Delhi and date of the meeting will be finalised son.

