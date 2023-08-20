scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldSports

We do what we’re told, says Rabada over SA20 clashing with South Africa’s Tests against New Zealand

By Agency News Desk

Johannesburg, Aug 20 (IANS) South Africa’s fast-bowling spearhead Kagiso Rabada said the players have no other choice, but to do what they are told over the second season of SA20 league clashing with the side’s two-match Test series against New Zealand next year.

South Africa are scheduled to play two Tests against New Zealand at Bay Oval, Tauranga (February 4-8) and Seddon Park, Hamilton (February 13-17) next year. The series, though, is having a clash with the second season of SA20 league in South Africa.

The clash with SA20 season two of the Test series, for which the players must be in the country in late January, means South Africa will be fielding a makeshift team as a majority of their first-choice players will be featuring in the franchise T20 league at home.

“It is unfortunate that there is a clash. But what can we do as players? We (players) do what we get told. At the end of the day we are going to have to do what we get told. It’s an unfortunate situation. But the show moves on,” Rabada was quoted as saying by IOL Sport.

South Africa’s centrally-contracted players are bound to both the national team and the SA20. But Cricket South Africa (CSA) has guaranteed the SA20 first rights to the players over the January window. With the SA20 auction happening in September, it will give some clarity on who will play Tests against New Zealand for head coach Shukri Conrad.

The series against New Zealand will be South Africa’s second assignment of the 2023-2025 World Test Championship cycle, after playing two Tests against India at home in late December to early January.

–IANS

nr/cs

3
Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Nikita Dutta's mantra is 'life is always better watching sunsets on a beach'
Next article
'It was a Silver, a shining symbol of my dedication…': PV Sindhu reminisces about her maiden Olympic medal from Rio 2016
This May Also Interest You
Sports

'It was a Silver, a shining symbol of my dedication…': PV Sindhu reminisces about her maiden Olympic medal from Rio 2016

News

Nikita Dutta's mantra is 'life is always better watching sunsets on a beach'

News

'King of Kotha' trailer played at Times Square: Dulquer says, 'biggest tribute to Malayalam cinema'

News

Kenneth Branagh likely to return as Hercule Poirot after 'A Haunting in Venice'

News

Romanch Mehta continues 'Baghin' shoot despite severe back injury

News

Pawan Kalyan, Sai Dharam Tej-starrer 'Bro' heads to OTT after short theatrical run

Sports

Durand Cup: Kerala Blasters, Indian Air Force to end campaign, Rajasthan-Indian Army in key clash

Fashion and Lifestyle

Clicked by Amitabh Bachchan, Priyanka Gandhi shares throwback pic of her father Rajiv Gandhi

News

Amitabh Bachchan’s quirky take on his outfit in ‘KBC’: ‘Hum soche shatranj khelne ja rahe hai’

Fashion and Lifestyle

Kareena Kapoor showers love on Sonam's 'bundle of joy' on his first birthday

Technology

Samsung working on 440MP camera sensor: Report

News

Shashank Arora on unconventional roles: 'Mujhe jo naukri milti hai, main kar leta hoon'

Sports

It is a big achievement, shows impact of franchise cricket: Ashwin on UAE’s stunning T20I win over New Zealand

Technology

Increasing peas and beans, limiting red meat safe for bone health, protein intake: Study

Sports

Hangzhou Asian Games: Hockey India announces 39 core probables for senior men’s national camp

Sports

India's Anahat Singh wins gold in U-17 category at Asian Junior Squash Championship

Technology

YouTube introduces live chat, key plays features to NFL Sunday Ticket

News

Leonardo DiCaprio is open to producing a live action adaptation of anime film 'Akira'

glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US